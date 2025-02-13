Former NBA Forward Wants Kevin Durant to Team Up With All-Star Guard in East
One of the biggest names talked about who didn't get moved at the NBA trade deadline this year was Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant. There were all sorts of rumors about Durant possibly getting moved out of Phoenix but in the end, nothing ever materialized.
However, there is now thought that the Suns could look to move Durant this coming offseason. This has led to a lot of speculation about where the superstar could land.
Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons reflected on this during an appearance on Run It Back and proposed Durant joining the Atlanta Hawks to team up with star guard Trae Young.
"I think he would be so much better if they do find that 1-A guy to not allow him to not allow him to get double-teamed, not allow him to see these coverages he's seeing, not making him take these tough shots that he sometimes gets caught up doing. He's never had a Kevin Durant, he's never had a Devin Booker, he's never had a 1-A like that where he doesn't have to do so much."
Durant landing in Atlanta next to Young would certainly be interesting. It would change the trajectory of the landscape in the NBA and could push the Hawks to be true NBA contenders.
The duo of Durant and Young would be tough to pair against as teams would have to pick their poison against Atlanta. Even in his advanced age, Durant is still showing that he can be dominant on the court this season.
For the year, Durant has averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The All-Star remains one of the best players that the NBA has to offer but the Suns don't seem to be going anywhere in the Western Conference.
This could lead to the franchise cutting ties with Durant and a place like the Hawks could be good for him to go to. It remains to be seen but Durant could be on the move this offseason if the Suns can't turn things around down the stretch of the season.
