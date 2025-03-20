Former NBA Star Slams Celtics' Jrue Holiday in NSFW Rant
The NBA has seen a lot of personalities come through over the years and they haven't always been the best. But sometimes, we have seen former players start beef with current players over things that happened in the past.
Former NBA star Brandon Jennings has now slammed Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday over a previous All-Star bid. Jennings went on an NSFW rant about Holiday, claiming that former head coach Doug Collins got Holiday selected to the All-Star game over him.
“Only reason Jrue Holiday made it to the All-Star over me was cause Doug Collins was a d*** rider, sending fruit baskets telling people to vote for Jrue.”
Collins was the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers during this period. It seems that Jennings believes he colluded to get his player into the All-Star Game.
The year that Jennings is likely referring to is 2013 when Holiday made his first-ever All-Star appearance. During that season, Holiday averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while with the 76ers.
It was a strong season for Holiday and saw him get rewarded for his production. In comparision, Jennings averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
The production from both players was fairly similar but Holiday had a higher rebound and assist total, which likely led him to be selected. But Jennings seems to feel a certain way about it all to this day.
Jennings was never selected as an All-Star during his career but was very good in his own right. Many would agree that Jennings was more explosive offensively than Holiday throughout his career but his defense was a little off.
Holiday has been known for being spectacular on the defensive end of the floor and this likely also helped his All-Star case. The Celtics guard was also named to the All-Star team last year in his first year in Boston.
More Ball Around news:
Angel Reese Takes Shot at WNBA Salary After $50k Unrivaled Win
LaVar Ball Reveals Harrowing Details on Leg Amputation
Former NBA Guard Thinks Jimmy Butler Trade Was Worse Than Luka Doncic Trade
Lou Williams Shares Brutally Honest Opinion on Paul George’s First Year with 76ers
Chandler Parsons Says Knicks Could Be First-Round Playoff Exit
NBL Rising Stars: Which Players Are Ready to Make the Leap to the NBA
For more news and notes, head on over to Ball Around on SI.