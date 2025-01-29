Hall of Famer Reggie Miller Set to Join NBC as NBA Analyst
The NBA had a heck of a battle for their TV rights. They have been with ESPN/ABC for a couple of decades now, and that will continue.
They had also been with Turner for a couple of decades, but that will no longer continue. Instead, the NBA will be taking their games to NBC and Amazon.
Of course, Turner was not happy. Their parent company, Warner Bros., decided to sue for breach of contract. That messiness has been settled with 'Inside the NBA' now being a part of ESPN's broadcast for the foreseeable future.
With new networks broadcasting games, that means those networks need play-by-play guys as well as analysts. People who have been working for Turner are essentially free agents.
One of those analysts who is highly coveted is Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. Miller has been the lead analyst with Turner for quite a while now, being mostly paired with Kevin Harlan.
Miller has been with Turner ever since he retired from the NBA after 18 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Miller spent his entire career with the Pacers.
It looks like Miller will have a new job next season. He has signed a deal to be an analyst with NBC.
Miller has been one of the best analysts in the NBA for quite a while. He offers unique insights and also knows what it means to be a star player in the league.
Now that NBC has the NBA back on its airwaves, they think it's smart to take one of the voices of the league and sign him. Miller will pair with Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle to call games.
The Pacers' star will continue to call NBA games for years to come. NBC has also brought on Jamaal Crawford as an analyst for the network, as well.
NBC and Amazon will start broadcasting games next season. Until then, games will continue to air on ABC/ESPN as well as TNT.
This will be the first time that Miller won't be calling games with Harlan because Harland has signed with rival Amazon to call games.
