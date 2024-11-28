Kendrick Perkins Calls Out D'Angelo Russell, Lakers on Social Media
After a strong start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to find their footing over the last few games.
L.A. has struggled mightily, and things came to a collapse on Tuesday night when they were blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 127-100. The Suns dominated the Lakers, especially in the second half of what was a close game at halftime, which turned into a route, and in the blink of an eye, the Lakers were out of the game.
Los Angeles is in a rut, and it's become very easy to pile on them. Former NBA champion turned analyst Kendrick Perkins chimed in on the Lakers as he blasted their performance, including the play of D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James.
Perkins was not shy about sharing his thoughts on L.A. on Twitter/X Tuesday night.
He first shared this tweet.
"Perimeter play will always be the issue for the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Hopefully Pelinka address the issue before Bron retires!!!"
Minutes later, he blasted Russell for his poor play.
"D’Angelo Russell be trippen. Some of the things he does on the court makes my damn skin crawl."
Finally, he called out James for his poor defensive play and body language.
"Bron was horrible tonight defensively and his body language was unacceptable."
Perkins is one to never shy away from being vocal, and that was the case on Tuesday.
The former NBA champion was teammates with James during the 2018 season when he signed a contract for the remainder of the season in mid-April. Perkins only played one game with the Cavaliers and spent most of his time on the bench.
The Cavaliers made the NBA Finals that season thanks to James' heroics. Although they lost the NBA Finals, 4-0, it was James' play that made it possible that they even had a chance to win another title for Cleveland.
The Lakers suffered their worst loss of the season as nothing went right for L.A. in the second half. Russell has struggled all season long, and that continued in the Suns 'game. He recorded 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field and 1-for-6 from three, along with three rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.
James recorded 18 points in 35 minutes, along with eight rebounds and 10 assists, and shot 7-for-16 from the field.
Perkins has and will continue to tell it like it is.
