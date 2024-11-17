Kendrick Perkins Shades 76ers Following Another Frustrating Loss
Former NBA champion center-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins is never one to shy away from what he feels. Perkins has made a name for himself in the analyst world due to his ability not to mince words.
At times, what he has said has bit him on the butt, but other times, he has hit the nail right in the coffin.
Perkins is a massive presence with a huge personality in front of the camera, and that remains the case on Twitter/X.
Perkins took to Twitter/X on Friday and praised Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain. The 40-year-old analyst said McCain has been the Sixers' only bright spot.
Perkins posted, "The only bright spot for the 76ers is they struck gold by drafting Jared McCain."
McCain was amazing for the 76ers, although they suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, 96-86.
Nonetheless, McCain kept them in the game as he recorded a team-high 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, four assists, and one rebound in 31 minutes of action.
Although this was McCain's breakout game, he has been solid all season long. He's averaging 14.8 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field.
Perkins is not entirely wrong about McCain being the only bright spot for the 76ers. They have struggled with injuries and have yet to play a game with their big three, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
Things have not been well for the 76ers. Their current record is 2-10, which puts them 14th in the Eastern Conference and 11 games back from the first spot.
This is not the 76ers team that many of us expected them to be, and it's due to injuries and their top players not living up to their potential.
Although Embiid played on Friday night, he was not his superstar self. Embiid recorded 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal while being a -9 in the plus/minus category.
The 76ers are among the bottom in many categories, including 30th in points per game (104.5), 27th in averaged score margin (-8.3), 24th in fastbreak points per game, and 25th in points in the paint per game at (43.0).
Things have not materialized the way 76ers fans hoped they would; however, they still have the brilliance of McCain on their side.
