Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reveals She Sleeps on Completely Different Floor Than Husband
The Los Angeles Lakers are controlled by Jeanie Buss. After taking over for her late father, Buss has done a good job running the team in recent years.
She has been able to sign LeBron James in free agency and also was able to get Luka Doncic in a trade before this year's trade deadline.
Her crowning achievement since being in charge is winning the 2020 NBA championship, with James and Anthony Davis spearheading the team.
Buss is doing everything she can to keep the Lakers as a winning franchise for as long as possible. She is totally focused on that one goal.
One might argue that she is too focused on that with a recent revelation that she just made about how she and her husband deal with their living situation.
Buss is married to comedian and actor Jay Mohr. They have been married since 2023, so it's still a relatively new marriage.
In a recent interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, she revealed that her husband doesn't live in the same space she does. In fact, they have a neighbor between their living spaces.
Buss lives on the third floor of her building, while Mohr lives on the first floor. There is a neighbor who lives between them on the second floor.
So not only do they not sleep in the same bed or the same room, but they don't even sleep in the same house. That's a pretty wild arrangement.
Buss says that it makes sense because of their busy schedules. She has a lot of things to do to run the Lakers, and Mohr has his own busy schedule.
She also recommends this living arrangement to others. I'm not sure how many other people can afford to live the way she and her husband do.
If this helps Buss be more focused on the Lakers and that results in them winning a title, perhaps it's worth it. Still, it's a strange living arrangement for two people who are married.
