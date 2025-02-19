LaVar Ball Had Foot Amputated Following Severe Medical Issue
LaVar Ball, the outspoken and fan-favorite father to sons LaMelo, LiAngelo, and Lonzo Ball, has experienced an incredibly tough medical procedure.
TMZ Sports broke the news that LaVar suffered a severe medical issue, which led to his right leg being amputated. Naturally, this left the basketball and sports world reeling.
According to the report from TMZ, "We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed ... but despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well."
There have been no additional details about the medical issue that LaVar suffered, nor what led to his leg having to be amputated. What is shocking is the news was dropped without anyone having prior knowledge of the situation or what transpired.
So far, LaMelo, LiAngelo, and Lonzo have not publicly spoken about what their father has gone through.
LaVar has been one of the biggest personalities off the court, after helping his sons reach superstar status and creating the Big Baller Brand, which led to signature shoes being released for all three brothers.
LaVar made plenty of headlines due to his rambunctious personality, and boasted about his children endless times — but all three are flourishing. Both LaMelo and Lonzo currently play in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls respectively, and LiAngelo is now a budding music superstar.
LiAngelo took the music world by storm when the "Tweaker" track dropped, leading to many in the NBA and sports world talking about the song. The budding musician also performed during a Detroit Lions game, and also during the NBA All-Star Game.
LaVar found himself in the limelight plenty, other than boasting about his sons. Following the sheer popularity of the athletic family, LaVar was seen appearing at the WWE and was part of the Facebook-produced "Ball in the Family" reality TV series.
Despite the years where LaVar and his children were seemingly everywhere, the patriarch of the family has stepped out of the limelight in recent years. Now, he has returned due to the scary medical issue that has led to his leg being amputated.
More details are likely to be revealed about what caused this medical issue for LaVar, but the hope is that he is completely healed from the issue that caused the amputation.
More Ball Around News:
G League Star Signing 10-Day Contract With Brooklyn Nets
Former Lottery Pick Departs EuroLeague Powerhouse for Possible NBA Return