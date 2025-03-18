Lou Williams Shares Brutally Honest Opinion on Paul George’s First Year with 76ers
The biggest prize in free agency last year was Paul George. After the Los Angeles Clippers decided not to extend George, he hit the free agent market for the first time in his career.
The Philadelphia 76ers decided to bring George in and pair him with both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With this signing, they were expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA.
Things have not worked out that way. In fact, the 76ers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. George has also been perhaps the worst free-agent signing in the league.
Former NBA guard Lou Williams shared his opinion on how George's first year in Philly has gone, and he didn't hold back.
"I gotta give it an 'F.' ... The positive about it is, now he understands what Philadelphia is about," Williams said.
This first season with the 76ers could not have been a worse year for George. Not only was he ineffective, but he was injured all of the time.
His season has ended now that he has decided to get injections for the injuries that have plagued him. He looks like someone that is a complete shell of himself.
George was seen as the best available free agent over the summer. Now, there are rumors that Philly could try to trade him.
It's unclear what teams would possible trade for his expensive contract after he had a season like this, but they might try to unload him anyway. George has lost all value after this diaster of a season.
George's injury history was there even before he signed with the 76ers. He has had several surgeries over the years and has missed a ton of games.
In fact, George has played more than 56 games just once in the last six seasons. As a player gets older, that's not typically something that gets better.
George is just in the first year of his four-year contract that he signed. He has three more years with the 76ers to play better.
It will be interesting to see what the 76ers decide to do this offseason with him. Do they keep him? Or do they try to move him for whavever value they can get?
