Patrick Beverley Reacts to Backlash Paul George Faced Following All-Star Vacation
The NBA All-Star break has come and gone, and it was an eventful weekend. While many focused on celebrating the game and getting the best product out there, not even NBA players get to participate.
Because of that, they use the week off to go on vacation for a little winding down time. They get away from the game and relax for a handful of days before it is time to take care of business in the second half.
However, this season, it appears that Philadelphia 76ers star forward Paul George was getting a ton of backlash due to his viral photos of him on vacation with his wife.
George decided to use his downtime to go to the Caribbean Islands, which didn't sit well with fans in Philly.
While George received a lot of backlash, his former teammate, podcaster Patrick Beverley, came to his defense.
"I played in Philly, It's a basketball, it's a sport city. And if the team isn't doing well, no matter where you at, you at a restaurant, they gonna stop you...Obviously, he's (PG) in Philly, probably hasn't seen sunshine in a long time," stated Beverley.
Beverley also added how George is used to the sun, having lived in L.A. for the last five to six years, compared to Philapdehia, which doesn't have the best weather compared to Los Angeles.
Beverley and George were teammates with the Clippers for only two seasons from 2019-21.
The two went to two playoff appearances together and made it as far as the Western Conference finals in 2021, but they fell short of the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to the 2021-22 season, Beverley was traded from L.A. to Minnesota in exchange for Eric Bledsoe.
As for George, he stood with the Clippers up until the 2023-24 season. He signed a massive deal with the 76ers last summer, signing a four-year $211 million deal.
This season has not gone well for either the 76ers or George. He has not lived up to his contract, as he is having his worst season in a long time.
The 34-year-old is averaging just 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, which is pretty disappointing for a player of his caliber.
The 76ers are not in a good spot and have lost six games in a row.
