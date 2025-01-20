Scottie Pippen Makes Surprising Pick For NBA GOAT, Shading LeBron, Jordan
The argument about who is the Greatest of All Time in NBA history is one that has transcended the last few decades. Many believe that it is between former star Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The biggest debate between the two players is how many titles they have won, with Jordan having six and James having four. But James has many of the individual accomplishments on his resume, including being the All-Time leading scorer in NBA history.
But former NBA star Scottie Pippen doesn't believe either Jordan or James is the NBA GOAT. Pippen made a surprising claim about who he believes is the best player in history.
“You can’t ask me who’s the GOAT between LeBron and Michael,” Pippen said. “Neither one of them are GOATS. They both won differently. You can’t put them at the top of the pinnacle. Magic Johnson to me is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he led, how he brought a whole team, how when the greatest scorer in the game, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] was not there and him as a rookie steps in and plays a position that no one even knew he could play, that’s transcending what you can do as a player.”
Pippen going with former star Magic Johnson is certainly a surprise but the former Chicago Bulls forward has been critical of James for years. Johnson won five NBA titles during his career and is seen by many as the best point guard of All Time.
However, most don't put him toward the top of the GOAT debate, making this pick from Pippen even more fascinating. Pippen also has an interesting relationship with his former teammate in Jordan, saying that Jordan is a difficult person to deal with.
"I just think Michael is a very difficult person to deal with," said Pippen. "I played with him for years so I know that when it's time for you to move in you direction, then go in your direction. Don't sit there and try to procrastinate or stretch it that the relationship is not where it was or not what it used to be, and it's never going to be the same. So why try and make something out of nothing? Or try to make something that was never there?"
The question of Johnson being in the discussion is an interesting one but it seems that Pippen's opinion is likely more of an outlier than most others.
More Ball Around:
Scottie Pippen Gets Brutally Honest About Fractured Relationship With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen Takes Massive Shot At LeBron James For 'Chasing' Titles