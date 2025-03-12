Shaq Calls Out Zion Williamson, Continues Beef With Current NBA Stars
Since retirement, former NBA star center Shaquille O'Neal has made a habit of going at current players. O'Neal has claimed that it has to do with him giving back to them and trying to push them to be the best versions of themselves.
O'Neal, much like many former players, sees this new generation of players as weak, leading to his comments at times. The former star now has a new target and that would be New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
The center called out Williamson for a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson posted a triple-double in helping New Orleans take down the Clippers.
The star finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and one block in the win. But it seems that O'Neal wasn't impressed and he decided to call Williamson out for his performance.
"You giving him props for that? I need more. Yeah, I need more, need 26-27, I demand from my franchise player that you're paying the max. Don't be giving props to 20 points Anybody can get 20 points now. That's not good enough... I'm not impressed by that"
This comes despite O'Neal saying a while back that he would stop critiquing the current NBA players. But it seems that O'Neal couldn't help himself, especially when it comes to Williamson.
Williamson has taken a large portion of criticism from NBA analysts over the year, in part that he has deserved. But the former No. 1 overall pick has also been subject to some unfair criticisms in the past and this seems to be falling under that case.
Even when he performs well, Williams is victim to this type pf criticism. The Pelicans got the win and he played well so at this point, everyone should be happy. But O'Neal expects more from him and it's given him reason to criticism Williamson.
