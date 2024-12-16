Snoop Dogg Reflects on Bronny James Break Out G League Games
Everybody seems to have an opinion on Lakers rookie guard Bronny James. James is the most polarizing and popular second-round pick in arguably the history of the NBA.
When you are the son of LeBron James, you are going to get the attention whether they are worthy of it or not. You could argue whether Bronny deserves it or not, but it's hard not to pay attention to what he's doing this far in the NBA/G League.
Legendary rapper and L.A. native Snoop Dogg voiced his opinion on Bronny during a chat on ESPN’s First Take as a special guest. Snopp shared his honest opinion on the 20-year-old when discussing his recent impressive G League performances.
"I think it's experience," Snoop Dogg said of Bronny James. "No such thing as a breakout in the G-League, come on now quit playing with me. That's experience, you know what I'm saying? You're getting experience, and you're getting some know-how to have that killer instinct with guys that more your level," he added.
The 20-year-old is coming off two impressive games in back-to-back nights. Bronny's outing on Thursday was even better. He recorded a game-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting, along with two assists, a steal, and a block.
On Friday, Bronny recorded 16 points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Although they dropped the game to the Valley Suns 102-91, James was productive in the second road game of his G League career.
Overall, Bronny is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal on 37.7% shooting from the field in five games with South Bay. He has scored at least 15 points in three straight games for the first time this season.
Bronny has been able to find his footing with the G League squad, and it's a great thing to witness. His time with the NBA Lakers has not been great, as he is only averaging 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 steals in 2.6 minutes of action and shooting 12.5 percent from the field on eight field goal attempts in seven games.
Bronny has a long way to go, but his impressive performances this past few games have been a sight for sore eyes. South Bay plays next in the G League Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. It is unclear if Bronny will suit up for the team in the event.
