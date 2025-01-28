Warriors Confirm Plans to Retire Andre Iguodala’s Jersey Number
The legacy of the Golden State Warriors four-time champion is solidified, and on his 41st birthday nonetheless.
Andre Iguodala started his basketball career as the No. 9 overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers. After spending eight seasons in Philly, averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game there, the six-foot-six small forward found himself on the Denver Nuggets.
His lone season in Denver was far from forgettable, finishing with a 57-25 record and averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, and two steals per game in the first round of the playoffs. His Nuggets were ironically eliminated by the Warriors in six games.
Iguodala would then spend the next six NBA seasons as an integral part of the Warriors eventual dynasty.
More News: Anthony Davis Set to Host New Prank TV Show Rivaling Impractical Jokers
After losing in the first round of the playoffs in Iguodala's first season as a Warrior, he would then adjust his game to do something he had never once done in his basketball life: come off the bench.
A name now synonymous with exemplary bench play, the 30-year-old Iguodala at the time was strongly opposed to the new role.
Warriors teammate Shaun Livingston recalled the first time Iguodala was moved out of the starting lineup on the Knuckleheads podcast and how it almost led to Iguodala's departure.
"He started every single game for ten straight years in his career, and that was the first time he was coming off the bench," said Livingston. "So, for him, it was like, 'Damn, man. They about to ruin my career… They finna mess my career up. I'm about to get out of here.' That was [his] mindset."
With head coach Steve Kerr in his first season in Golden State and Iguodala's first season coming off the bench, the Warriors dazzled the NBA with 67 wins and their first title in four decades.
Despite coming off the bench for half of the series, Iguodala was named Finals MVP.
The success was far from over. The next season, Golden State set the NBA regular season wins record going 73-9 on their way to another finals appearance.
Despite losing the year prior, the Warriors won two championships in a row totaling three champions in four seasons.
Making yet another Finals appearance in the 2018-19 season, and injury riddled Warriors squad lost to the Toronto Raptors. After five consecutive trips to the finals, Iguodala made his way to the Miami Heat.
It should be no surprise that the Heat made it to the Finals in Iguodala's first season on the team.
More Ball Around: Nick Young Believes a Surprising Hall of Famer Was More Dominant Than Shaq
At the start of the 2021-22 season, Iguodala faced the reality that this may be his final season. It was only right that he re-signed with Golden State as there was some unfinished business.
To conclude an historic NBA career, Iguodala's final NBA game was spent celebrating a fourth championship title with Golden State.
More Ball Around:
Bronny James Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers Game vs Hornets
Gilbert Arenas' Son to Play in McDonalds All-American Game
For more news on Ball Around, visit Ball Around on SI.