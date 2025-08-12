Big East Program In Running For 4-Star SF Jayden Hodge
Jayden Hodge is one of the better hoops prospects in the 2026 class, and he has an offer list that would back that statement up.
Hodge is ranked as the No. 20 small forward recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. Rivals likes him as a shooting guard, and ranks him as the No. 16 shooting guard recruit in the class.
Either way, Hodge, from Montverde, Florida (Montverde Academy), is an intriguing 2026 recruit to keep an eye on. He played for St. Rose High School in New Jersey as a junior and averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game. In the summer Under Armour circuit, he averaged 15.7 points per game.
Hodge has star potential, and he recently trimmed down his interest list to eight schools. Those schools are Georgetown, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Penn State, Vanderbilt, VCU, and Virginia.
Interestingly, Hodge has taken two official visits. One was to Georgetown and the other was to Northwestern. As far as Georgetown is concerned, it does sound as if the Hoyas have made a good impression with him.
Hodge seemed to be impressed with what life could be like in Washington, D.C., but he also made good connections with head coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas' staff.
“First of all, the area was great. I’ve never been there in D.C. before. It’s very beautiful," he had told Jamie Shaw of Rivals. "Then, just building the relationship with the coaching staff. They’ve been recruiting me for a while now, so I’m just continuing to build that relationship. Seeing that the way they play kind of fits my style."
Hodge liked Georgetown's open offense and no matter where he goes, running the floor is going to be a big part of what he wants to do. Playing at the rim and in transition is a huge part of Hodge's game.
Still, recruiting is about relationships, and the Hoyas have done a great job on that front.
"My relationship with Coach Cooley has grown a lot," Hodge said. "We get on the phone from time to time. They watch a lot of my games, and they text me every time after games. Our relationship has really grown over the past months.”
Hodge has also received offers from Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Rutgers, TCU and others, but the Hoyas have to feel good about where they're at right now in this recruiting battle.