BYU Cougars Star Receives Major NBA Draft Prediction
BYU Cougars star Egor Demin is predicted to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 13th overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Demin is one of the top guards in the draft due to his size and playmaking ability. In his freshman season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals.
Demin shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. He was not efficient, especially from deep, but at the draft combine, he showcased his potential for being a better shooter.
The 6-foot-9 point guard earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors, and his draft stock has risen after an impressive performance at the combine.
Demin would be an interesting fit with the Hawks, as they have Trae Young as their lead guard. Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA, and if they were to draft Demin, he would be coming off the bench.
However, that doesn't mean the Hawks won't draft Demin. He could play off the bench, and Atlanta could determine if he fits with Young or if they will need to trade one of the two.
The BYU star may need time to develop at the NBA level, but he has all the tools to be successful.
