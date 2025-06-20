Marquette's Kam Jones Receives Cautious Praise From Coaches Ahead of NBA Draft
Former Marquette guard Kam Jones faces a few uphill battles on his path to the NBA. There’s not much doubt that he will be selected, though whether that is in the final picks of the first round or near the top of the second remains to be seen.
His final season with the Golden Eagles showed that he’s made progress as a point guard, but at six-foot-three, there are still concerns about his projections at the next level.
The Athletic published a project in which anonymous college coaches shared their takeaways on the 2025 NBA Draft’s under-the-radar players, and Jones led the discussion as the publication’s No. 32 player on the board.
“I’m concerned about his overall shooting,” one anonymous coach said. “I think he’ll be an off-the-bench guy, and his ceiling, if his shooting can come around, could be better than that. He’s not very big. He has to get stronger just to compete against the size that exists in that league. So he’s going to have to guard points and he’s gonna have to continue to develop his playmaking and his shooting has to improve.”
Jones scored a career-high 19.2 points per game in his final season with Marquette; however, it was clearly due to volume attempts. His effective field goal percentage was a career-low mark at 54.1%, with career lows also coming in three-point percentage at 31.1% and free throws at 64.8% as a starter.
“He’s transitioning into being a true point guard,” the anonymous coach said. “His passing really improved this past year.”
Jones averaged a career-high 5.9 assists in his senior season. While he did an okay job protecting the ball with 1.9 turnovers per game in his final season, his overall body of work for the Golden Eagles still presents questions that will be quite the challenge for him to answer at the next level.
In mock drafts, Jones is kind of all over the place. But regardless of where he lands, developing into a distributor with stiff defensive skills in spite of his size will be key to garnering staying power in the NBA.