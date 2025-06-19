New Orleans Pelicans Projected to Land Colorado State Standout in NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans are predicted to draft Colorado State star Nique Clifford with the 23rd overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Clifford had an impressive college career, including two All-MWC teams, an MWC All-Defense team, and MWC Tourney MVP.
Clifford had a great final season with Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 23-year-old shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
His all-around game was extremely valuable for Colorado State and should translate to the next level.
Clifford is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft, as he is a two-way wing who can fit on any team.
The Pelicans, who recently acquired the 23rd pick in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, would be an interesting landing spot for Clifford.
New Orleans has a new front office, as Joe Dumars took over as the head of basketball operations. If they are looking for players who can contribute right away, Clifford could be an ideal fit.
The Colorado State star's three-point shooting ability and defensive skillset make him a valuable rookie who can fit into a rotation right away.
