Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Cedric Coward Sends Bold Warning to NBA

Ben Cooper

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cedric Coward arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cedric Coward arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies rookie and Washington State star wing Cedric Coward has made a bold warning to the NBA.

"If I'm going against you on the court, I'm trying to kill you. I'm trying to take your head off. That's all it is," he said. "When I step on the court, now it's go time in between those four lines. It's a battle. And you don't win battles by being friends," Coward said.

The Grizzlies traded the 16th overall pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and two second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 11th overall pick to select Coward.

Coward appeared in six games for Washington State, averaging 17.7 points per game along with seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks. He shot an efficient 55.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

The 21-year-old is one of the most NBA-ready wings in the draft class. After trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic earlier this offseason, the Grizzlies could have Coward in a rotational role off the bench behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jaylen Wells.

The Washington State star has the potential to contribute right away as a 3-and-D wing for the Grizzlies.

