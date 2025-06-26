Oklahoma City Thunder Rookie Thomas Sorber Sends Championship Message
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Georgetown star center, Thomas Sorber, sent out a championship message that fans will love.
“Let’s get ready to go back to back!" Sorber said.
Despite all the talent that the Thunder already have after winning the title in 2025, Sorber could be a rotational piece.
Sorber played at a high level for Georgetown, averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game. He was named to the All-Big East Team and was a Big East All-Freshman.
The 19-year-old shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from three. Sorber plays with a lot of energy on both ends of the floor.
“I’m an energy giver. I love to get into the crowd. I love to play tough. I’m just there. I’m just there to be that guy," Sorber said.
Sorber also showed the confidence he has in his game.
“I’m going to make sure the world knows my dad’s last name," Sorber said.
Sorber is joining the best team in the NBA. The Georgetown star may or may not play rotational minutes in his rookie campaign, but he is poised for a big role at some point as the Thunder look to become the next NBA dynasty.
