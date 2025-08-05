Georgetown Hoyas, Ed Cooley Finalists To Land Five-Star Recruit
The Georgetown Hoyas have spent years at the bottom of the standings in the BIG EAST. However, the program appears to be in good hands with Ed Cooley heading into his third season as the program’s head coach.
The Hoyas showed signs of being a competitive team last season, and a commitment from an elite recruit could truly help put this historic program back on the map.
Thankfully, Georgetown is currently a finalist to land one of the best shooting guards in next year’s class.
Jordan Smith Jr, a rising senior of Paul VI Catholic in Virginia, announced that he is down to his final six schools, with Georgetown being one of them. The other schools are Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.
Smith is a five-star recruit and is the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 class. If the Hoyas can land a commitment from him, it would have the potential to turn their program around completely.
College basketball reporter Joe Tipton noted that Smith did make an “unofficially visit” to Georgetown.
Smith is an athletic guard who can make his impact be felt on both ends of the floor. He is elite at driving to the rim, and his long wingspan gives him the potential to be a solid defender at the next level as well.
However, one area where Smith still needs to work on is his shooting consistency. He only shot 25 percent from behind the arc last season.
The rising senior recently spoke with Rivals and described exactly why he’s so interested in Georgetown and why the program is considered one of his finalists.
“I love Ed Cooley, the way he recruits me, the way he visits,” said Smith. “I visit there sometimes, and he was in Switzerland (for USA Basketball) with us. Got to spend some time with him there, so it was really nice. Just the opportunity, whatever opportunity stands in front of me to be able to get to where I want to go.”
Teams must get creative with recruiting in today’s NIL landscape. However, it sounds like Smith is a big fan of the way Cooley has gone out of his way to form a relationship with him throughout the recruiting process.
Last year, the Hoyas went 18-16, which was their first winning season since the 2018-19 squad went 19-14 under Patrick Ewing.
Hopefully, Colley can continue to build this Hoyas program, and Smith can be a part of its bright future.
