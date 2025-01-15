Arsenal Close The Gap On Premier League Leaders Liverpool To Four Points After Victory Against Tottenham
Arsenal closed the gap on leaders, Liverpool, to just four points at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.
READ MORE Liverpool In 'Pole Position' To Beat Manchester City & Manchester United To Bournemouth Left-Back Milos Kerkez
Liverpool had moved seven points clear of the Gunners as they came from behind to draw 1-1 against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Ange Postecoglou's team took a surprise lead in the 25th minute when Heung-min Son's shot from the edge of the box deflected past David Raya off William Saliba and into the back of the net.
READ MORE: Fee Revealed It Might Take For Real Madrid To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
Arsenal fought their way back into the game, however, and went ahead with two goals in four minutes just before half-time courtesy of a Dominic Solanke own goal and Leandro Trossard.
Pedro Porro hit the post in injury time with Raya well beaten but Mikel Arteta's team held on for the victory.
READ MORE :Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool | Premier League - Player Ratings | Reds Battle Back For A Point
Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they travel to London to face Brentford before Arsenal host Aston Villa in the 5:30 PM kick-off.