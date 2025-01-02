Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Real Madrid's Failed Attempt To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold From Liverpool
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to his side's failed attempt to sign Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window. On Tuesday, the Reds turned down an approach from the Champions League holders, who did not make any formal offer.
Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new deal by Liverpool who continue to be in negotiation with his representatives. The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.
Real Madrid are not ready to give up on the England international who has been identified as a perfect replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal. Madrid are reportedly considering making a bid worth £20million for the Liverpool academy graduate.
Liverpool have told Real Madrid that Alexander-Arnold is not for sale in January despite the prospect of losing him for free in the summer.
Real Madrid are keen on signing a new right-back this month as they look to compete for the La Liga and Champions League titles this campaign. Madrid are currently a point behind city rivals Atletico in the title race after 18 matches played so far.
Asked about any January transfer moves on Thursday, Ancelotti said: “It is difficult for me to talk about that in this context. But we are going to have to wait and see.
“We are focused on all these games in January and the game tomorrow (against Valencia) and I’ve got nothing more to say. It’s not sensible for me to speak about the market right now.
“I’m not going to speak about it because right now, here, is not the place to talk about it. We will see what will happen but I have a great squad. We have got injuries and problems with that but we are also able to overcome them.”
Alexander-Arnold can now legally talk to Real Madrid and other foreign clubs and could sign an agreement to join them for nothing in the summer. Liverpool are competing on all fronts this term as they lead the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Reds return to action on Sunday when they host arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the league.
