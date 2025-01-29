Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Champions League Clash With PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool take on PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League for their final league phase game on Wednesday night. The Reds need just a point to secure the top spot, having won all their seven games so far.
Arne Slot is expected to field a heavily rotated Liverpool side for the away clash as he returns to his homeland for the first time since departing as Feyenoord manager at the end of last season.
Liverpool are the only team with a 100% record in the competition and are already guaranteed a spot in the last 16 of the competition.
PSV, on the other hand, still have plenty to play for in the Champions League and are yet to confirm their place in the knockout phase. The Eredivisie champions need a win over the Premier League leaders to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.
Speaking ahead of the game, Slot told the media: "Of course last season I saw a bit more than this season. And last season they were incredible.
"This season I haven’t seen that much, I think they’ve dropped a few points more than last season but not that big of a difference. They still scored a lot of goals in a short amount of time. They still have a lot of quality in their squad so if you talk about the team, nothing has changed there.
The Dutchman added: "I don’t know if we’re exactly similar but there are similarities, as there are with many, many, many coaches.
"What is definitely a similarity is he wants to have the ball a lot, he doesn’t go to a low block waiting for the other team to make a mistake, he doesn’t let his goalkeeper put the ball on the six-yard line and kick it as far as he can, and he wants to bring the ball out from the back.
I think for the PSV fans – and I have noticed this when I was here last season – they are really, really, really happy that Peter is here because he doesn’t only bring results, every game he is involved in I think is a joy to watch.
"It is always positive, it is always eventful, a lot of things happen. I think the fans here in Eindhoven are very happy – not only because he won the league, but mainly also because of his playing style.
"I know we are mainly judged about results, but I would hope there comes a time that managers are also judged on their playing style, which is difficult because almost everyone judges us [as] if we win we play well and if we lose we don’t play well."
Liverpool squad: Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Nallo, Morrison, Danns, Norris, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Davies, Nyoni.
