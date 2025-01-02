Liverpool vs Manchester United Part 1: Stephen Bunting Takes On Luke Littler At The PDC World Darts Championship
Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, but two of the clubs' well-known supporters will face each other on Thursday at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.
Reds supporter Stephen Bunting will take on tournament favourite and Red Devils fan Luke Littler in the semi-final of darts' biggest tournament as the two battle it out for a place in the final.
Both players have been vocal about their love for their respective clubs, and Bunting has even joked he would love to take the trophy to Anfield for Sunday's Premier League clash.
It promises to be an entertaining clash between the two, with both having been in explosive form in seeing off a number of quality opponents in their run to the last four.
In the other semi-final, three-time World champion Michael van Gerwen will play Chris Dobey, with the winner taking on either Bunting or Littler in Friday's final.
Will it be Liverpool or Manchester United that come out on top? Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts from 7.30 pm to watch the action tonight.