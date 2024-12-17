Virgil van Dijk's Picks For FIFA Men's Best Player Revealed As Vinicius Jr Scoops Award
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's three picks for the FIFA Best Player award have been revealed.
After helping Real Madrid to a historic treble of La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup, Vinicius Jr finished top of the voting to scoop the prestigious award.
A panel of experts chose the original 11-player shortlist, which also included the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland, but no one from Liverpool.
The Brazilian came out on top with 48 points, holding off Rodri in second with 43 and teammate Jude Bellingham in third with 37.
From the shortlist, votes are then cast by men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, journalists and fans, who all have the opportunity to pick their top three players.
As captain of the Netherlands, Liverpool captain van Dijk was allowed to select his top three, which were as follows:
1 - Vinicius Jr
2 - Erling Haaland
3 - Rodri
It is no surprise to see Vinicius Jr take the award after narrowly missing out to Rodri for the Balon d'Or earlier this year.
Liverpool supporters will be hoping that if their team continues in the fashion, they have started the season, their skipper will be someone in contention for these hugely prestigious individual honours next year.