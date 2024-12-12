Liverpool Defender Speaks On Head Coach Arne Slot’s Constant Reminder to the Team
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is the club's longest-serving player, having been signed in the summer of 2015 from Charlton Athletic.
Gomez was brought into the team during the final months of Brendan Rodger’s management of the club. He stayed through Jürgen Klopp’s entire reign, and after almost leaving Liverpool this past summer, he has become the only current player to experience three different bosses.
With injuries to Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas, the Liverpool veteran finds himself once more an integral part of another manager's plans.
In a recent interview with James Pearce of The Athletic, Gomez discussed his experience under Slot’s tutelage and the Dutch coach’s reminder to the team.
“Arne is constantly reminding us that we cannot get complacent. The coaching staff and the gaffer’s attention to detail is second to none. I think even when we come in at half-time sometimes, when things are not going our way, the ability to adapt in certain situations and guide us in the right way is so good.”
Konaté also spoke to Pearce about Slot's tactics of waiting for the right moment. Liverpool have found themselves heading into halftime without the lead 11 times this season. They won nine of the games and drew the other two.
“A lot of it is about how we can get three-v-twos around the pitch and try not to overload on one side. Just because the pass is on, it doesn’t mean you should play it; just wait on the ball a bit more. It has been great to learn. You just want to get better and improve as a player, and the coach is helping me and the rest of the boys to do that.”
Gomez has only featured 11 times in this campaign. However, given the team’s current injuries, the England defender will play a significant role in the fixtures before the new year.
Under Slot, Liverpool have topped the Premier League and Champions League tables, winning 19 games, drawing two, and losing only one at this stage in the season.
If Liverpool want to finish the season with major trophies in the cabinet, it’s clear Slot’s message against complacency must be heeded.