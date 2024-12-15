Liverpool & Manchester United In Talks With Joao Pedro Over Potential Transfer
According to a report, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro is in talks with Liverpool and Manchester United over a potential transfer.
The Brazilian continues to be linked with a big move away from the AMEX after impressing in the Premier League as he looks to make the next step in his career.
Pedro has impressed on the South Coast since his £30million move from Watford and has scored 24 times in 49 appearances for the Seagulls, form that has earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national team.
A report from Brazil is claiming that he is already in talks with both Liverpool and Manchester United, with the 23-year-old seeing himself as '100% ready to take the next step in his career and move to a big six club'.
That's according to Trivela, who also confirmed that a transfer next summer 'is likely' with former club Fluminense entitled to 2.5% of any transfer fee.