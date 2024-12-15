Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool & Manchester United In Talks With Joao Pedro Over Potential Transfer

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker could be on the move next summer

Neil Andrew

Brighton's Carlos Baleba celebrates scoring his side's first goal to level the score at 1-1 with Joao Pedro and Matt O Riley during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage
Brighton's Carlos Baleba celebrates scoring his side's first goal to level the score at 1-1 with Joao Pedro and Matt O Riley during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage / IMAGO / PA Images

According to a report, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro is in talks with Liverpool and Manchester United over a potential transfer.

Read More: German Club Faces Competition From Liverpool Over €80 Million Dutch Winger

The Brazilian continues to be linked with a big move away from the AMEX after impressing in the Premier League as he looks to make the next step in his career.

Joao Pedro
Brighton players applaud their supporters / IMAGO / AOP.Press

Pedro has impressed on the South Coast since his £30million move from Watford and has scored 24 times in 49 appearances for the Seagulls, form that has earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

Read More: Defender Linked With Liverpool Has Caught The Attention Of Spanish Giant And Manchester Club

A report from Brazil is claiming that he is already in talks with both Liverpool and Manchester United, with the 23-year-old seeing himself as '100% ready to take the next step in his career and move to a big six club'.

Read More: Liverpool Ready To Let Defender Go For As Low As €30 Million

That's according to Trivela, who also confirmed that a transfer next summer 'is likely' with former club Fluminense entitled to 2.5% of any transfer fee.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Transfers