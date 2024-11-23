Real Madrid Target Tottenham Defender As Alternative To Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
According to a report, Real Madrid are targeting Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro as an alternative to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Liverpool defender, who is out of contract next summer and could join them on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old finds himself in a similar situation at the Merseyside club to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, with all three reported to be in negotiations over extending their deals beyond the end of the season.
Reports have suggested that Van Dijk is closest to agreeing to extend his stay at Anfield, but there appears to be less certainty over the futures of the two players who have been so effective down Liverpool's right side over recent years.
Reds supporters have received a boost, however, with Mirror Football (via LFC Transfer Room) reporting that Real are looking at Spanish international Porro as an alternative to Alexander-Arnold.
The publication suggests that whilst the Liverpool full-back is on their radar, they believe that 25-year-old Porro is seen as a 'better option defensively and has the greater desire to join them'.
It is also mentioned that it is likely to take a fee of £58million to secure the services of the Spurs man, which will not be an obstacle with Real keen 'to try and strike a deal'.