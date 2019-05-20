U.S. Soccer Great DaMarcus Beasley Announces He'll Be Retiring

DaMarcus Beasley is calling it quits after a career that spanned two decades.

By Avi Creditor
May 20, 2019

One of U.S. Soccer's greatest and longest-serving players is calling it quits.

DaMarcus Beasley took to social media Monday to announce this season will be his last, putting an end to a journey that took him to four World Cups with club stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Mexico along with MLS.

Beasley, who will turn 37 later this month, has been a fixture in U.S. Soccer for two decades, and he's the only American male to ever appear in four World Cups, doing so in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. He came out of international retirement for the U.S. in the 2015 Gold Cup and may have gone to a fifth World Cup had the U.S. qualified for last summer's event. As it stands, he's the only U.S. men's player to ever take part in five World Cup qualifying cycles and has 126 caps to his name.

Beasley joins two fellow U.S. staples, goalkeepers Tim Howard and Nick Rimando, in hanging up their cleats after the conclusion of the MLS season.

Beasley, a winger-turned-left-back, has been hurt this season and is just working his way back from a knee injury, which required arthroscopic surgery. He's made just one appearance in 2019 for the Houston Dynamo, whom he helped to a U.S. Open Cup title last year. "Run DMB" has won three Open Cups in his trophy-laden career, one that includes two Eredivisie titles and a domestic cup with PSV Eindhoven; two league titles and four domestic cup titles in Scotland with Rangers; and four Gold Cup titles with the USA.

His career outside of MLS took him to PSV, Manchester City, Rangers, Hannover and Puebla, before he returned to the U.S. in 2014 with the Dynamo.

