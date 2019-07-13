Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Close on Maguire Alternative, Spurs Chase £30m Leeds Midfielder & More

Rumours here, rumours there, rumours everywhere! After the Copa America and Women's World Cup both came to a close this month, rumours are all we have left to entertain ourselves.

There's plenty of gossip for you to get your footballing fix here, with Manchester United seemingly turning their attentions to a cheaper centre back than Harry Maguire, while Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from Real Betis' move for Nabil Fekir as they pursue Giovani Lo Celso.

Buckle up, kiddies. Here's today's #goss.

Spurs Readying Big-Money Bid for Kalvin Phillips

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Having spent a grand total of zero pounds in the previous two transfer windows, Tottenham are now starting to splash the cash, with Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke already brought in this summer for a combined fee that could reach of £70m.

The latter was purchased from Leeds United, with the Lillywhites now eyeing a second Elland Road star. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a £30m move for Kalvin Phillips, who was monumental in the Championship side's push for promotion last campaign.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in the 23-year-old - who has made 139 appearances for Leeds after graduating from their academy - but all three will have to stump up the aforementioned sum as his current club stand firm over his price tag.

West Ham Name Price for Pedro Obiang

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Sun report that Pedro Obiang is available for £10m, with West Ham United ready to entertain offers from Italian duo Sassuolo and Bologna for the Spaniard.

Irons coach Manuel Pellegrini was fond of the midfielder last term, but his place in the starting lineup is threatened by the returns of Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez from injury, whilst Pablo Fornals arrived from Villarreal in a £24m earlier this off-season.

United Turn to Benoit Badiashile From Monaco

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Harry Maguire to Manchester has been on the cards for over a year now and we are still no closer to finding out whether it will be City or United that land the England international, or if he will stay in Leicester after all.

With such confusion, it's no surprise that the Red Devils have switched their attention elsewhere. Their new top centre-back target is Monaco's Benoit Badiashile, say French news outlet L'Equipe (via the Express).

The enormous teenager would cost £30m after breaking into the Monegasques senior side last autumn, establishing himself as one the team's most reliable performers despite their dire season.

Fekir Nearing Real Betis Switch in Boost to Spurs' Lo Celso Hopes

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Nabil Kefir in, Giovani Lo Celso out - it's as simple as that in the words of Le Parisien. A year on from the dramatic collapse of his transfer to Liverpool, the Frenchman is allegedly close to joining Seville-based team Real Betis - a deal which could potentially be of importance to Tottenham.

The Champions League finalists have been tracking Lo Celso since the end of last campaign, but are yet to meet Los Verdiblancos' valuation of the Argentine.





However, Betis may drop their asking price in order to seal the signing of Fekir, which Le Parisien suggest is dependent upon Spurs acting on their interest in his South American counterpart.

Anthony Knockaert in Fulham's Sights

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert had a mixed time of it in 2018/19, producing some moments of brilliance, as well as ones that make you question what was going through his mind. Sounds a bit like the whole Fulham side, really.

Well, the 27-year-old may find himself linking up with the Cottagers soon, or at least that's what is being reported by the Argus, who state that the relegated Londoners have already made their approach.

No concrete bid has been forthcoming, though it is believed that £15m should be enough to prise Knockaert away from Brighton.

Vincent Janssen to Make Mexico Move

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Who? Oh yeah, Vincent Janssen, the guy that went missing after one underwhelming season with Spurs. The Dutchman has had a torrid time in north London, making just four Premier League appearances in the past two years.

The striker's nightmare looks to be coming to an end, however, as Record write that Mexican club Monterrey are trying to accelerate their $8m swoop and get a deal done in time for the start of the new Liga MX campaign next week.

Palace Lose Ground in Race for Chile Defender

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

The Saudi Pro League has seen some global superstars finish their playing days in a warmer climate, like Xavi, whilst also providing a stage for exciting prospects to develop their game.

Amongst the latter group is Al-Ahli right-back Paulo Diaz. Fox Sports understand that Crystal Palace are to go head-to-head with Argentine side River Plate for the 24-year-old's signature, viewing the Chilean as an ideal replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Unfortunately, Diaz allegedly favours a switch to his native South America, though River may also struggle to get this deal off the ground as Al-Ahli look to hold onto the defender.

Hammers Trying to Hijack Betis' Iglesias Deal

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias is midway through completing his move to Betis, yet he may never finalise the transfer. That's what Marca say, with their sources indicating that West Ham have entered the fray.

The Irons are apparently 'hovering over the situation', putting pressure on Real to meet the €28m release clause in Iglesias' contract with the Catalans. This sounds more like the Hammers are being used as leverage and not actual contenders for the man who netted 17 times in La Liga last term.

West Brom Facing Uphill Battle for Maupay

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Neal Maupay hit 25 goals for a Brentford team that placed 11th in the second tier during 2018/19, a fine return for the ever-improving forward.

However, he may not be around to fire the Bees up the table come August after West Bromwich Albion turned their attentions to the Frenchman, as per the Express and Star.

The Baggies will be eager to have a player as prolific as Maupay in their squad as they look secure promotion back to the Premier League, but are behind Villa and Sheffield United in the queue.