'A Chance' - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara hobbled off in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, leading many to wonder whether he would be fit for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris next week.

Just before half-time, he hobbled off to a great ovation from the Anfield crowd being replaced by James Milner.

Thiago has been integral to the Reds' incredible campaign, playing 38 matches in all competitions, scoring twice.

But it's not his goal scoring contribution or his assisting capabilities which make him so crucial to Jurgen Klopp's setup, but his experience, possession retaining ability and tackling skill which is key to the German's midfield.

He is in the 99th percentile for progressive passes, and 98th for passes attempted and progressive carries. He ranks in the 94th for tackling and shot-creating actions.

All of his guile will be needed if the Reds are to beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, with his replacements likely to be between James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Curtis Jones.

Paul Joyce of The Times, an often reputable source for Liverpool news, has suggested that Thiago is in 'a race against time' alongside his current teammate Fabinho to be fit for the showpiece event in the French capital.

He will definitely be important in the quest for number seven. Will he be fit?

