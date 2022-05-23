Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'A Chance' - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara hobbled off in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, leading many to wonder whether he would be fit for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris next week.

Just before half-time, he hobbled off to a great ovation from the Anfield crowd being replaced by James Milner.

Thiago has been integral to the Reds' incredible campaign, playing 38 matches in all competitions, scoring twice.

Mohamed Salah Thiago

But it's not his goal scoring contribution or his assisting capabilities which make him so crucial to Jurgen Klopp's setup, but his experience, possession retaining ability and tackling skill which is key to the German's midfield.

He is in the 99th percentile for progressive passes, and 98th for passes attempted and progressive carries. He ranks in the 94th for tackling and shot-creating actions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All of his guile will be needed if the Reds are to beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, with his replacements likely to be between James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Curtis Jones.

Thiago Alcantara

Paul Joyce of The Times, an often reputable source for Liverpool news, has suggested that Thiago is in 'a race against time' alongside his current teammate Fabinho to be fit for the showpiece event in the French capital.

He will definitely be important in the quest for number seven. Will he be fit?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham

By Chris Stonadge46 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp: From Doubters To Believers

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Premier League Title Race Concludes

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara Divock Origi
News

'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gives Worrying Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves Player Ratings | Alisson Becker Retains Golden Glove Award

By Colin D'Cunha18 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Huge Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Divock Origi poses after winning the Champions League
Articles

Divock Origi's Top 5 Moments As A Liverpool Player | Liverpool Legend

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago