UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw LIVE - Liverpool Set To Find Out Opponents

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals takes place from UEFA Headquarters in Switzerland on Friday morning (11 am GMT) and LFCTR will be bringing you live updates.

This season's best eight teams will be keen to plot their route to the final with the semi-final matches also being drawn.

Now we have reached the quarter-finals, it is an open draw meaning teams from the same country can be drawn against each other.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Champions League Quarter Finalists

Liverpool

Manchester City

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Villarreal

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

v

v

v

v

To see details of the semi-final draw, please kick HERE.

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on 5th/6th April with the return legs on 12th/13th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.

