It’s no secret that winning the Champions League title for the first time in over a decade has become nothing short of an obsession for Barcelona ... and the stars could be aligning for the Catalan drought to finally end this season.

More than 11 years have passed since that night in Berlin when Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez helped Luis Enrique’s Barcelona complete a spectacular treble by lifting the club’s fifth Champions League crown in 2014–15. For the Catalans, those 11 years feel more like an eternity.

In the years since, Barcelona have seemingly explored every possible way to endure Champions League heartbreak, from crushing defeats when the title looked within reach to even failing to make it to the knockout rounds.

To make matters significantly worse, bitter rivals Real Madrid have won as many Champions League titles in the last 11 years as Barcelona have conquered in their 126-year history.

After years in the shadows, Barcelona returned to prominence over the last three seasons, but under Hansi Flick they’ve endured two painfully close Champions League eliminations. Barça have felt like a team capable of conquering Europe the last two seasons, yet have been unable to get over the line by the slimmest of margins.

The lengthy wait without a Champions League title has become unbearable, which is why now more than ever, it feels like title or bust for Flick side. But as the 2026–27 season reaches its adolescence, there’s reason to believe this could very well be the year the Catalans finally conquer their sixth European crown.

PSG’s Reign Has Never Looked More Unsteady

Paris Saint-Germain have won back-to-back Champions League titles. | Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona could only watch in envy as the manager that led them to their most recent European title established one of the greatest sides in Champions League history in Paris. With Enrique at the helm, Paris Saint-Germain have won consecutive Champions League titles—the first team to do so in the modern era outside of Real Madrid.

PSG have become the benchmark for every team in Europe. The Parisians are the team to beat, something Barcelona have tried and failed to do not once, but twice over the past two seasons in the league phase of the competition.

Until dethroned, Enrique’s European champions will remain the Champions League favorites. But their reign has never looked more at risk of collapsing—and it’s all because of two simply heartbreaking injuries.

In a span of 32 days, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué tore their ACLs and the superstar wingers will miss the rest of the season. It’s a monumental blow for PSG in their pursuit of making it three in a row.

PSG superstars Désiré Doué (left) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are out for the rest of the season. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Alongside Ousmane Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia and Doué formed a three-headed attacking monster that overpowered opponents in Europe the last two seasons. This formidable, dynamic and devastating triumvirate was simply unstoppable when it mattered most.

Dembélé is still very much in the mix—even if he’s dealt with multiple injuries of his own—and Enrique still has a stacked squad to work with. But now PSG must replace the combined 29 goal contributions their pair of injured wingers tallied the last two seasons in the Champions League knockout rounds alone.

PSG signed forwards Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts over the summer, but now they could be forced to look for even more reinforcements in January.

The champions aren’t as scary as before, and teams across Europe will feel confident they can usurp PSG’s crown. Barcelona are certainly among those teams.

Barcelona’s Best Chance to Conquer Europe in a Decade

Barcelona have a powerful and deep squad. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It might’ve been true before but PSG’s injuries absolutely confirmed it: 2026–27 represents Barcelona’s best opportunity to win the Champions League ever since Messi left the club in 2021—if not since they last won it in 2015.

After two years of near-misses under Flick, the Catalans were finally able to operate without restrictions in the transfer market last summer and have assembled their best, deepest and most complete squad since the MSN years. The results speak for themselves.

Barcelona have started the campaign winning 16 of their 18 opening games, scoring a simply ridiculous 69 goals—by far the best mark in all of Europe. Flick’s prolific offensive machine has scored three or more goals in 14 of those 16 victories.

The Catalans secured arguably the signing of the summer when they acquired Rodri, solidifying their backline by adding the best defensive midfielder in the world. The additions of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also made Barça deeper, plus the emergence of the latest La Masia gem in Xavi Espart counts almost as an extra summer signing.

Barcelona have the talent to go toe-to-toe with any team in Europe. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Then, an already mighty side got even better from within. Who knew Raphinha was the best center forward in the world all along? Lamine Yamal is adding statistical output to his claim as the best player in the game, Fermín López is blossoming into one of the best, most productive attacking midfielders in Europe, Pau Cubarsí has sustained the level that saw him get named the best young player of the 2026 World Cup and a fully healthy Pedri looks back to his dominant 2024–25 version.

Unlike a season ago, Flick is also making a tangible effort to do everything he can so Barcelona can arrive at the climax of the season as fresh and injury-free as possible. The clearest example came this week, when Barcelona’s “B team” cruised to a 4–1 victory against Sabah.

Injuries and fatigue played a big part in Barça’s Champions League elimination against Atlético Madrid last spring and the German manager is making a point to avoid repeated history in that regard. Yes, Barcelona have been dealing with multiple injuries recently, but none so far have threatened the availability of their star players come the decisive part of the term

With Barcelona expected to be economically handicapped next summer due to the ongoing Camp Nou renovations, the club might not be able to be as aggressive in upcoming transfer markets as they were last summer. The time is now for Barça to capitalize.

Fortunately, Flick’s side appear more than capable of reaching an extra level of performance and certainly are among the biggest Champions League contenders. The only issue is that Barcelona aren’t alone, nor are they currently the biggest favorites to dethrone PSG.

Barcelona Are Great, They Just Aren’t the Favorites

Real Madrid look like serious challengers again under José Mourinho. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

As spectacular as Barcelona’s season has been so far, it’s hard to ignore that they’ve failed their two biggest tests of the campaign. In a matter of five days, PSG and then Real Madrid handed Barça two defeats that have dramatically soured the mood surrounding an otherwise perfect 2026–27.

Issues that have defined Barcelona’s European eliminations under Flick resurfaced in the pair of big-game defeats. A suspect, at times kamikaze backline unable to offer any consistent sense of security got exposed, and their powerful attack didn’t look as fluid against stronger opposition.

Because of how they’ve performed when truly tested, it’s hard to place the Champions League favorites tag on Barcelona. In fact, Opta’s supercomputer give both Arsenal and Bayern Munich a higher chance of conquering Europe than Barça as things currently stand.

Bayern Munich are similar to Barça, only perhaps less talented in midfield but better defensively. Yamal might think the Catalans would beat Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s Premier League champions are the best defensive side in the world and even their underwhelming attack has more than enough talent to damage Barcelona.

Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal made deeper Champions League runs than Barcelona last season. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Then there’s Real Madrid. Although Barça have higher odds and have dominated their rivals in recent years, Los Blancos are currently the most in-form team in Europe, winners of 10 straight matches since the September-October international break, including the one against Barça. José Mourinho has the 15-time European champions looking like a true contender again, and they’ve even rediscovered their Champions League magic.

Barcelona have also fallen out of the Champions League the last two years at the hands of teams they were supposedly better than in Inter Milan and Atléti. Until Flick’s men—as improved as they might be—show they can look not necessarily better, but at least less volatile against high-caliber teams, there will be many who consider them pretenders rather than true contenders.

This Barcelona team absolutely has the quality, experience and drive to win the Champions League this season, and it shouldn’t be surprising if they’re an even greater force come the knockout rounds. But right now, they can‘t be considered the biggest favorites.

Favorites or not, though, this season is by far the best chance Barcelona have had of conquering Europe in recent memory. It’s up to Flick’s formidable side to pounce on the opportunity and at last end the 11-year obsession.