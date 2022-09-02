With final cuts in the rearview mirror and with most teams having set their 53-man rosters, it’s time for our FanNation team of publishers to predict how many games each team will win this season.

NFC WEST

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Over/under 10.5 wins: Over. Even if they lose a tough opener against Buffalo, the defending champs have a clear path to the over: Go 5-1 in division, split the AFC West games and handle Atlanta and Carolina. That’s nine wins. Then go at least 2-2 vs. Dallas, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Green Bay. —Craig Ellenport

The Super Bowl champs led by Stafford and McVay are a good bet to top 10.5 wins this year. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. The suspension of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games certainly hurts the Cardinals early on, and this over/under will indeed be close. However, Arizona is too talented of a team to not reach 10 wins. This all depends on Kyler Murray living up to his new contract. — Donnie Druin

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. When the schedule came out, I would have said under because the 49ers face the brutal AFC West, plus they didn’t have a quality No. 2 quarterback to fill in for Trey Lance if he were to miss a game or two. But then the 49ers convinced Jimmy Garoppolo to stick around and take a pay cut, and now they can survive a quarter or a game or a month without Lance, which means they should win no fewer than 10 games. — Grant Cohn

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Over/under 5.5 wins: Under. Seattle is only favored in four of 17 games and this schedule doesn’t do a team with major quarterback issues any favors. I find at most only five wins for the Seahawks. — Frankie Taddeo

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Over/under 10.5 wins: Over. There are some tough games to navigate, but Dallas should go 5-1 or 6-0 in the weak NFC East. They’ll be big favorites against Detroit, Chicago, Houston and Jacksonville. So even if they go 3-4 in their toughest non-division games, 11 wins is in sight. — Craig Ellenport

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. The Eagles won nine games last year and GM Howie Roseman has upgraded the roster, adding WR A.J. Brown on offense, and Haason Reddick and James Bradberry, among others, on defense. — Ed Kracz

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Over/under 7.5 wins: Under. The Commanders may sweep the Giants again or take a game off either the Eagles or Cowboys. Even if that happens, the path to eight wins is difficult for where this team currently stands, despite a relatively pedestrian schedule. — Kyle Wood

NEW YORK GIANTS

Over/under 6.5 wins: Over. A rash of injuries combined with some ill-fitting systems and inconsistent quarterback play have doomed the Giants over the past few years. The good news is head coach Brian Daboll has assembled a staff that has brought more modern and aggressive systems on offense and defense. If the Giants can keep the injury bug at bay and if quarterback Daniel Jones finally takes that step forward, this team should be able to double last year’s four-win total. — Patricia Traina

Can Brian Daboll get the best out of Jones and Barkley and top 6.5 wins? Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

NFC NORTH

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Over/under 11.5 wins: Over. Even with Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay will have some growing pains offensively with a rebuilt receiver corps, but the running game and defense should be able to carry the load. Good luck throwing the ball against Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas. Plus, it helps to have six games against NFC North opponents. — Bill Huber

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Vikings have star power on both sides of the ball, a favorable schedule (including six games against the Lions, Bears, Jets and Giants), and an infusion of energy from a new coaching staff led by Kevin O’Connell. I’d be pretty surprised if they finish with a losing record. — Will Ragatz

CHICAGO BEARS

Over/under 6.5 wins: Under. A team facing the Jets, Giants, Texans, Lions twice, Falcons and Vikings twice should be able to hit seven wins. The discipline Matt Eberflus has instilled with this team helps greatly and Justin Fields’s improvement is obvious. But they have a real problem besides their inexperience, lack of quality receivers and need for two more good offensive linemen. They are especially low on quality depth, and it would take incredibly good health for the Bears to reach seven wins. That rarely happens in the NFL. — Gene Chamberlain

DETROIT LIONS

Over/under 6.5 wins: Under. I think the Lions have improved their football team in several areas, including at wide receiver and the offensive line. But, the team is among the youngest in the entire league. It is tough to assume the Lions will more than double their win total from 2021. I think the Lions finish the season with a 6-11 record. — John Maakaron

NFC SOUTH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Over/under 11.5 wins: Over. Since 2010, Tom Brady has won more than 11 games in every season besides three. One of those came in his first season with the Buccaneers. However, in his next season in Tampa Bay, he won 13 games and the Buccaneers look poised to do something similar this season. With this possibly being his last season, the 45-year-old quarterback is going to carry the Bucs to a season with 12 or more wins and end his career on the right foot. — Collin Haalboom

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. New Orleans will challenge for the NFC South title with a healthy and rejuvenated Jameis Winston. The team has loads of dynamic offensive players such as RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Taysom Hill and rookie WR Chris Olave. A stingy top-five defense adds playmakers at the safety position with veterans Tyran Mathieu and Marcus Maye. The Saints should produce between 10 to 12 wins this season. — Kyle T. Mosley

ATLANTA FALCONS

Over/under 4.5 wins: Under. In addition to being one of the weaker teams in the NFL this season, Atlanta has the burden of a brutal schedule. They face the AFC North, NFC West and the Chargers for good measure. — Ellenport

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Over/under 6.5 wins: Over. With Baker Mayfield under center, the Panthers have a chance to compete for a wild-card spot. The defense remains one of the top units in the league. GM Scott Fitterer did a nice job this offseason of reconnecting the offensive line. If Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy, the Panthers will be in the mix. — Schuyler Callihan

AFC WEST

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Over/under 10.5 wins: Over. In his four years as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has won at least 12 games every season. With Tyreek Hill essentially swapped out for a variety of pass catchers and a rejuvenated defense, they are a great bet to win at least 11 games in 2022. The Chiefs’ schedule is monstrous, but if Mahomes and his new pass catchers can get on the same page, they’ll win the division for the seventh consecutive season. — Joshua Brisco

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over: The Raiders are coming off a 10-win season. They added Josh McDaniels and a new staff, traded for Davante Adams and signed the best defensive free agent in Chandler Jones. The AFC West is improved but the Raiders are exponentially better. On the last night of the regular season, I believe the Raiders beat the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, go 12-5 and win the AFC West. — Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Expect a big year from Adans and double-digit wins for the Raiders. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Over/under 10.5 wins: Over. The Chargers finally have the personnel on defense to match their top-five ranked offense from a season ago. The AFC West looks like the league’s top division, but the Chargers are too talented to not surpass 11 or 12 wins. — Nick Cothrel

DENVER BRONCOS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over: There will be a trial-and-error learning curve as the Broncos assimilate new head coach Nathaniel Hackett's schemes and approach, but Russell Wilson is the tide that raises all ships. Growing pains are to be expected, but Wilson has only won fewer than 10 games in a season twice since he arrived in the NFL back in 2012. The AFC West will be a gauntlet but Wilson is exactly the type of weathered veteran to lead Denver through it successfully. — Chad Jensen

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

Over/under 11.5 wins: Over. The Bills have averaged 12 wins over the last two seasons and they’re only getting better. Even with an improved Dolphins team, Buffalo should go 5-1 in the AFC East. They shouldn’t have too much trouble going 7-4 against the rest of their schedule. — Ellenport

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. I realize Tom Brady has a lot to do with this stat, but the Patriots have won at least nine games in 20 of the last 21 seasons. And I trust Bill Belichick to keep it going. If they go 3-3 in division games and win their three easiest contests, then they just have to go 3-5 in their toughest non-division games to hit the over. — Ellenport

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. The Dolphins finished 9-8 last season, added Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, among others, on offense and return all 11 starters on defense to go along with the additions of proven veterans Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers, so this looks like a no-brainer. Yes, the schedule appears much more challenging than it was last year, but it still makes no sense to do anything other than predict they’ll at least match what they did in 2021. — Alain Poupart

NEW YORK JETS

Over/under 5.5 wins: Over. This team made too many improvements in the offseason not to win at least two more games than they did a year ago. A jump to postseason contention is a long shot, and the Jets have a tough schedule, but they will be far more competitive in 2022. — Max Goodman

AFC NORTH

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Ravens made sure they entered this regular season healthy after being decimated with injuries last year. Baltimore might be a bit slow out of the gate with the availability of running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley uncertain over the first game or two. The Ravens, however, should be strong over the final stretch of the season and be able to reach 10 wins. — Todd Karpovich

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The reigning AFC champions won 10 games last season and they’re more experienced and more talented this year. There’s no reason why they can’t win the AFC North for a second consecutive year. With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, plenty of other weapons, a revamped offensive line and all but one of their starters back on defense, they should post 10-plus wins. — James Rapien

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Over/under 7.5 wins: Over. Without improving their offensive line, it’s hard to see the Steelers’ season turning into much of a success. That being said, having two mobile options at quarterback (Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett) and a defense with few holes will help their cause. Plus, there’s the Mike Tomlin effect. — Noah Strackbein

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Over/under 9.5: Under. With Jacoby Brissett slated to start the first 11 games including a brutal stretch that starts in week five, the Cleveland Browns could find themselves in a position where Deshaun Watson has to go undefeated for the team to have a shot to get into the postseason. That isn’t realistic and the Browns likely finish 7-10 or 8-9. — Pete Smith

AFC SOUTH

TENNESSEE TITANS

Over/under 8.5 wins: Over. The Titans have finished with a winning record six consecutive seasons, and they will make it seven—just barely. The offensive line—with two new starters—is not as good as it was a year ago, and the passing game lacks an elite target after the offseason trade of wide receiver A.J. Brown. That’s a bad combination for a run-first group led by Derrick Henry, who is coming off the first significant injury of his career. Look for this team to finish 9-8. — David Boclair

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Over/under 9.5 wins: Over. The Colts finished 9-8 last season after crumbling and losing three late-game leads during the year and then inexplicably dropping their last two games. On paper, the roster is even better this season and clear upgrades have been made at three of the most important positions in quarterback (Matt Ryan), defensive end (Yannick Ngakoue) and cornerback (Stephon Gilmore). Finishing with 10 or 11 wins seems more appropriate. — Jake Arthur

With Ryan at quarterback, the Colts are expected to contend for the AFC South title and playoffs. Robert Goddin/USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON TEXANS

Over/under 4.5 wins: Under. Sure, flukes happen—the Texans beat the Chargers and the Titans last season—but there’s enough room between my expectation for this team’s performance and the line of 4.5 wins to give me confidence in betting on the under. Houston is building something but it’s still very much a work in progress. This team isn’t getting to five wins. – Kyle Wood

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Over/under 6.5 wins: Under, but just slightly. The Jaguars have all of the looks of a promising and competitive young team in 2022, but there is definitely still room for both growth and improvement. The Jaguars make sense as a six-win team that plays better than their final record before truly standing out in 2023 as Trevor Lawrence enters his second year (and first in Doug Pederson’s offense). The Jaguars’ roster has improved this offseason, but it still has to be pushed over the hump a little bit. — John Shipley

