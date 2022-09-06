The Buccaneers are favored over the Rams and Packers at SI Sportsbook to win the NFC.

The NFL season kicks off this Thursday night!

Let’s check in on the NFC futures market and find some value.

NFC Future Odds Betting Breakdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +300

Los Angeles Rams +450

Green Bay Packers +450

San Francisco 49ers +750

Philadelphia Eagles +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1400

New Orleans Saints +1600

Minnesota Vikings +1800

Washington Commanders +3300

Carolina Panthers +4000

New York Giants +4000

Chicago Bears +5000

Seattle Seahawks +5000

Detroit Lions +5000

Atlanta Falcons +8000

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are the favorites to win the NFC at +300 odds and it’s hard to argue with that. Brady led the league with 5,316 passing yards in 2021 as the Bucs cruised to a 13-4 season, tying the Packers for the NFL’s best record. They were eliminated in the divisional round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, but they were NFC and Super Bowl champs just two seasons ago.

Brady still has plenty of weapons and the path through the NFC South looks to be easy with the Bucs -333 to win the division and the Saints next at +350 odds.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are tied with the Packers, the 1-seed in the NFC the last two seasons, for the next-best odds at +450.

I’m hesitant to bet on the Packers despite boasting the reigning back-to-back MVP in Aaron Rodgers. With no Davante Adams, things don’t look as rosy. Yes, the defense should be much improved, but even if they advance easily out of the NFC North (they own -200 odds to win the division), Rodgers will need to come up clutch in the postseason and that’s something I’m not willing to bet on.

The Rams are also at +450 odds to run it back. Rumors about Matt Stafford’s elbow injury are unsettling, but the team looks stacked again after adding Allen Robinson and regaining a healthy Cam Akers.

The Rams have +120 odds to win the NFC West, so Vegas expects a little more competition for Stafford than for Rodgers or Brady. The Rams will be very good but going back to back is tough, so I’m going to pivot to two value picks.

I am interested in the Eagles at 10-1 odds. That was tough to type as a Cowboys fan, but the Eagles went 7-3 across their final ten games in 2021 and Jalen Hurts now has another weapon in receiver AJ Brown.

They have a top-nine defensive line as ranked by PFF, and feature Darius Slay and now James Bradberry at cornerback. This team could be a juggernaut. They’ve moved to +150 to win the NFC East - only slightly behind the Cowboys (+140). I can see a pathway to success if everything breaks right.

My favorite long shot, though, is the Cardinals at +1400 odds. Let’s not forget this team started last season 7-0. They lost DeAndre Hopkins in Week 14 to a torn MCL, and lost four of their last five. They will begin the season without Hopkins (six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs), but they added Marquise Brown to help ease the burden until Hopkins returns.

Kyler Murray just signed a new contract, and he should be playing less Call of Duty, too. At 14-1 odds, the Cardinals could surprise us all. If you don’t like the Cardinals for NFC champs, consider taking them at +330 to win the NFC West. I trust Kyler more than I trust San Francisco and Trey Lance (+175).

