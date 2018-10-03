Seeing Double? Larry Bird Has an Identical Twin in Oklahoma's Brady Manek

A younger Larry Bird and Brady Manek can basically masquerade as identical twins thanks to Manek's height and hair.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 03, 2018

Celtics legend Larry Bird and Oklahoma sophomore Brady Manek don't sound like they'd have much in common, but the Sooners forward does happen to bear a striking resemblance to Larry Legend. 

In his first season with the Sooners, Manek was sporting a buzz cut. As the new season approaches, though, Manek changed up his look and is now sporting a blond moptop and mustache. He also happens to be the same height (6'9") as Bird and so he looks nearly identical to the Hall of Famer from Indiana State.

The 61-year-old Bird and Manek didn't comment on the similarities to the Indy Star who reported on the resemblance. But that hasn't stopped those around the Sooners' youngster from spotting the likeness.

Manek averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 games last season as a freshman, becoming one of three Big 12 freshmen to average over 10 points and 5 rebounds. He also displayed a sweet shooting stroke, shooting .466 from the field and .383 from three-point range. Perhaps there's more to the Manek-Bird similarity than meets the eye.

