Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first set of rankings for the College Football Playoff will be released on Tuesday night, and there will be no shortage of intrigue surrounding the top four spots in the committee's rankings.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are a near-guarantee to sit atop the rankings after sprinting out to an 8–0 start to the 2021 season. The immediate spots after the Bulldogs are far from guaranteed. Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Michigan State are all undefeated, while Ohio State and Alabama sport impressive resumes at 7–1. We could very well see some controversy in the coming weeks as the committee sorts through a muddled group behind Georgia.

So how can you watch the first CFP rankings release on Tuesday night? Check out the television information below:

College Football Playoff rankings release:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN

