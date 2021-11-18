Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

College Football Expert Picks: Stakes Are High as Week 12 Arrives

Author:

There are only two weeks left in the 2021 college football regular season, which means there is precious time left for playoff contenders to impress the selection committee. For some, though, just getting through these final weeks without taking a dreams-crushing defeat is the goal. 

Take No. 3 Oregon, for example, which travels to face a dangerous Utah squad on Saturday. Or No. 4 Ohio State, which welcomes in a one-loss Michigan State team looking to stay in the CFP picture itself. The loser in The Shoe will effectively kiss its playoff hopes for this season goodbye. Additionally, No. 6 Cincinnati hosts an 8–2 SMU team, and No. 2 Alabama gets a visit from No. 21 Arkansas.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles rivals USC and UCLA clash, Liberty hosts Louisiana in a juicy Group of 5 clash and Oklahoma looks to bounce back from its first loss when it faces Iowa State.

Week 12 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

SI Recommends

Who has the edge in 16 key Week 12 games? SI's staff picks are below.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 115–62
Molly Geary: 111–66
Ross Dellenger: 106–71
Richard Johnson: 100–77
Pat Forde: 98–79

Week 12 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• Why Utah Could Play Pac-12 Spoiler to Oregon
Coaching Carousel Notebook: What We're Hearing
Who Can Overthrow the Usual Conference Champs?

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 11 Betting Preview: Early Line Movement and Odds Tracking

Week 11 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

justyn-ross-clemsomn
College Football

Swinney: Ross to Have Foot Surgery, Prepare for NFL Draft

Another Clemson star is heading to the NFL.

Kenny Mayne
Play
Podcasts

Kenny Mayne and Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 365 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with the longtime ESPN personality.

SI Awards
Sportsperson

Sports Illustrated Awards Show to Stream From Florida on Dec. 7

A number of notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Wizards-Heat, 76ers-Nuggets

Washington and Miami meet for a showdown between the East's top two seeds. Which team covers the spread?

nba logo
NBA

Report: NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs Amid Blazers Probe

An investigation into Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly further convinced front-office executives of the need for such an association

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.

watch-atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool
Play
Betting

EPL Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The Premier League returns Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Which bets should you target?