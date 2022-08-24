Skip to main content

Bama in the NFL: The Revival of Julio Jones in Tampa Bay

Can the all-time great receiver get back to his old self with Tom Brady?

A common phrase in sports is "Father  Time is undefeated.” It means that the older an athlete gets (starting at around 30-years-old) the worse he or she is able to compete. It's happened to pretty much every athlete in existence. Some take longer than others to leave their prime.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is challenging the phrase at 45-years-old. Since turning 30 (2007), Brady has won four Super Bowls (seven overall) and three MVP awards. He is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

But father time beginning to catch up with all-time great receiver Julio Jones, Brady's new teammate. Selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the legendary Alabama product signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on July 26.

The seven-time Pro Bowler (and two-time All-Pro) spent most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones has the most receptions (848), yards (12,896) and second-most touchdowns (60) in franchise history.

In 11 seasons, Jones has the 17th most receiving yards in NFL history with 13,330. He also ranks 25th in all-time receptions with 879. Lastly, he averages the most yards per game (91.9) in NFL history.

The long-time Falcon was traded to Tennessee on June 6, 2021, to pair with up-and-coming receiver A.J. Brown.

Jones was released from Tennessee on March 16, due to several injuries and a lack of production on the field considering his lofty contract. His 31 receptions (lowest of career) in 10 games with the Titans was another reason for the departure.

Jones will now pair with an elite receiving room. Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

The Buccaneers cut future Hall-of-Fame receiver Antonio Brown in the middle of a game last season, after taking his pads off on the sideline and dancing back to the locker room. Brown and Jones are considered two of the best receivers of the 2010s.

Jones will replace Brown in Brady's pass-heavy offense. 

The quarterback "retired" during the offseason, but announced his return shortly after upon realizing that losing in the NFC Divisional Round isn't the best way for a seven-time Super Bowl Champion to go out.

Before signing Jones, the Buccaneers had the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

Although, Jones has been ridden with injuries the last two seasons, he still could be a big-time contributor for the Buccaneers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 33-years-old, Jones is an excellent WR3. Even though he's lost some of his speed, he still has his six-feet, three-inch height to reach over the opposing cornerbacks.

With Evans and Godwin already keeping opposing defensive backs busy, Jones may not have to line up against the opposing team's best (or second best) corner for the first time in over a decade.

Tampa Bay also acquired receiver Russell Gage, Jones' former teammate in Atlanta. Gage has suffered multiple injuries throughout training camp and his status for the season opener is unknown.

Jones could be the missing piece to not only give Brady another ring, but for him to finally get one himself.

Yes, Father Time may be undefeated, but Jones aims to hold him off a little longer. 

The Buccaneers open up the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

This is the twenty-seventh story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

Bama in the NFL 2022 Team Previews

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Atlanta Falcons
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Carolina Panthers
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Cleveland Browns
  9. Dallas Cowboys
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Detroit Lions
  12. Green Bay Packers
  13. Houston Texans
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars
  16. Las Vegas Raiders
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Los Angeles Rams
  19. Miami Dolphins
  20. Minnesota Vikings
  21. New England Patriots
  22. New Orleans Saints
  23. New York Giants
  24. New York Jets
  25. Philadelphia Eagles
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Also Check Out:

BucsGameday

FanNation

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Three-and-Out: Which Former Crimson Tide Players Would You Draft in Fantasy Football?

By Katie Windham
Mario Morris
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Player Mario Morris Named NCAA's Chief Financial Officer

By Christopher Walsh
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Slade Bolden (82) catches a ball during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Bama/NFL

2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: How to Watch Preseason Week 3

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama announcer Chris Stewart
All Things Bama

Chris Stewart Repaying a Debt Filling in for Eli Gold as Alabama Play-by-Play Man

By Edwin Stanton
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Week 2 State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Mason Smith
515f465a24714
History

1966 Alabama Football Team Captain, All-American Richard Cole Dies

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide logo
All Things Bama

NASCAR to Sponsor University of Alabama Sports

By Mason Smith