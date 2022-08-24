Bama in the NFL: The Revival of Julio Jones in Tampa Bay

A common phrase in sports is "Father Time is undefeated.” It means that the older an athlete gets (starting at around 30-years-old) the worse he or she is able to compete. It's happened to pretty much every athlete in existence. Some take longer than others to leave their prime.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is challenging the phrase at 45-years-old. Since turning 30 (2007), Brady has won four Super Bowls (seven overall) and three MVP awards. He is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

But father time beginning to catch up with all-time great receiver Julio Jones, Brady's new teammate. Selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the legendary Alabama product signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on July 26.

The seven-time Pro Bowler (and two-time All-Pro) spent most of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones has the most receptions (848), yards (12,896) and second-most touchdowns (60) in franchise history.

In 11 seasons, Jones has the 17th most receiving yards in NFL history with 13,330. He also ranks 25th in all-time receptions with 879. Lastly, he averages the most yards per game (91.9) in NFL history.



The long-time Falcon was traded to Tennessee on June 6, 2021, to pair with up-and-coming receiver A.J. Brown.

Jones was released from Tennessee on March 16, due to several injuries and a lack of production on the field considering his lofty contract. His 31 receptions (lowest of career) in 10 games with the Titans was another reason for the departure.

Jones will now pair with an elite receiving room. Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

The Buccaneers cut future Hall-of-Fame receiver Antonio Brown in the middle of a game last season, after taking his pads off on the sideline and dancing back to the locker room. Brown and Jones are considered two of the best receivers of the 2010s.

Jones will replace Brown in Brady's pass-heavy offense.

The quarterback "retired" during the offseason, but announced his return shortly after upon realizing that losing in the NFC Divisional Round isn't the best way for a seven-time Super Bowl Champion to go out.

Before signing Jones, the Buccaneers had the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

Although, Jones has been ridden with injuries the last two seasons, he still could be a big-time contributor for the Buccaneers.

At 33-years-old, Jones is an excellent WR3. Even though he's lost some of his speed, he still has his six-feet, three-inch height to reach over the opposing cornerbacks.

With Evans and Godwin already keeping opposing defensive backs busy, Jones may not have to line up against the opposing team's best (or second best) corner for the first time in over a decade.

Tampa Bay also acquired receiver Russell Gage, Jones' former teammate in Atlanta. Gage has suffered multiple injuries throughout training camp and his status for the season opener is unknown.

Jones could be the missing piece to not only give Brady another ring, but for him to finally get one himself.

Yes, Father Time may be undefeated, but Jones aims to hold him off a little longer.

The Buccaneers open up the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

This is the twenty-seventh story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

