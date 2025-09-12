Alabama Extends Offer to Rising 2026 Tackle Prospect
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have continued to stay active on the recruiting trail throughout the early weeks of the 2025 season, extending offers and lining up visits with talented prospects from the next few upcoming classes.
This week, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2026 class, 3-Star offensive tackle Jared Doughty from Banneker High School in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 6-foot-5, 300 lb. prospect originally committed to Georgia State in June of this year, but recently announced he would be reopening his recruitment. Over just the first two weeks of the season, Doughty has picked up offers from several power four programs, many of which are from the SEC.
The Atlanta native holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Missouri and Georgia Tech. He's already made stops at Auburn and Georgia for official visits, and is expected to be at Georgia Tech on September 13, and then Missouri on November 8.
While Doughty committing to his hometown school, Georgia Tech, may seem like a foregone conclusion to some, Alabama has already gone toe-to-toe with the Yellow Jackets once in this recruiting cycle, and came out on top.
Fellow offensive tackle and Georgia native Bear Fretwell flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Alabama in July of this year. Could this be another case of the Crimson Tide stepping into the Yellow Jackets' backyard to land a recruit?
As of now, Alabama holds 22 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but with over two months remaining until the early signing period, the Tide has plenty of time to add more talent.
Confirmed Visitors for Wisconsin Weekend (09/13)
2026
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
2027
- RB CJ Cowley, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Hoover High School (Hoover, Alabama)
- CB Zy'Corius Huzzie, 6-foot-, 160 lbs. - LaGrange High School (LaGrange, Georgia)
- LB Will Caston, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)