Brother of Crimson Tide Commit Names Alabama in Top Schools
Alabama received a bit of good news on the recruiting trail this week as one of its targets in the 2026 recruiting class officially released his top schools, including the Crimson Tide.
3-Star wide receiver Christian Ward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida took to social media on Friday, September 19 to announce his four finalists: Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado and Michigan.
He also shared that he will make his commitment on Wednesday, September 24 during a livestream, hosted by On3. Ward is the older brother of Alexander Ward, a current Crimson Tide commit in the 2027 recruiting class.
A 6-foot-3, 185 lb. wideout, Ward possesses impressive physical traits to go along with solid production throughout his high school career thus far. In his first three years at Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia before transferring to IMG, the lengthy target hauled in 60 receptions for over 1,100 yards with 15 touchdowns.
His most impressive season came in 2024 when Ward caught 46 passes for 768 yards and ten scores. He averaged over 15 yards per reception, and helped his team to a 7-4 record and a top-50 ranking in the state of Georgia, according to MaxPreps.
As of now, Ward has taken trips to Michigan (May 30) and Colorado (September 5), but has yet to take a visit to Tuscaloosa, or his other finalist, Arizona State.
He is ranked as the No. 79 wideout in the class and the No. 69 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)