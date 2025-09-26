Crimson Tide Among Top Schools for Two Georgia Prospects
The Alabama coaching staff has stayed active on the recruiting trail through the opening weeks of the season, extending offers and lining up visits with prospects from both the 2026 class, and even the upcoming classes beyond that as well.
This week, the Crimson Tide moved a step closer to adding a talented prospect to both its 2026 and 2027 class, landing among the top schools for 3-Star offensive tackle Jared Doughty and 4-Star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith.
Doughty, a 2026 prospect who hails from Banneker High School in Atlanta, Georgia, has seen his stock rise rapidly this season. He originally committed to Georgia State in June of this year, but decommitted in September after receiveing offers from the likes of Georgia, Missouri and Auburn.
The Crimson Tide got involved in his recruitment by extending its own offer on September 12, and he has now narrowed his list to six. Doughty took to social media on Friday, September 26 to announce Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida State as his finalists.
He is ranked as the No. 76 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 96 overall player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He has yet to line up a visit with the Crimson Tide, but is expected to make trips to Florida State (October 10), Georgia (October 18), Ohio State (November 1), Missouri (November 8) and Auburn (November 22).
The next player to name the Crimson Tide as one of his finalists, Smith, is a 4-Star linebacker in the 2027 class from Swainsboro, Georgia. Like Doughty, he took to social media as well for his announcement, narrowing his list to ten schools.
Smith's list included Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.
The 4-Star prospect, though listed as a linebacker, actually plays on both sides of the ball for Swainsboro, also seeing time at running back. Through six games this season, Smith has 68 carries for 407 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 50 tackles, 4.0 TFL's and a sack.
As of now, Alabama holds 22 commitments in the 2026 class and two for the class of 2027. With just over two months remaining until the early signing period, the Tide still has plenty of time to continue adding talent to the upcoming group, and also looks to have an early jump on the following class.
More Crimson Tide Recruiting News...
The Crimson Tide, across both football and men's basketball, has extended nearly a dozen scholarship offers to prospects from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond over the last two weeks. Take a look at the latest players to receive an Alabama offer.
Men's Basketball
- 2026 3-Star SF Dionycius Bakare, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona)
Football
- 2026 3-Star DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Alabama)
- Currently committed to Mississippi State as of May 31 of this year.
- 2026 3-Star DL Franklin Whitley - Greenville High School (Greenville, South Carolina)
- 2027 4-Star DL Tyzon Swann, 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. - Henry E. Lackey High School (Indian Head, Missouri)
- 2027 4-Star EDGE Frederick Ards, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Jones High School (Orlando, Florida)
- 2027 4-Star DL Brayden Parks, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Illinois)
- 2027 4-Star S Myles Baker, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California)
- 2027 3-Star TE Tommy Douglas, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
- 2027 3-Star DL Karlos May, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Ramsay High School (Birmingham, Alabama)
- 2027 4-Star EDGE Adriel Rojas, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - North Forsyth High School (Cumming, Georgia)
- 2028 4-Star DL Ayden Woodruff, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tennessee)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)