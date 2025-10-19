Crimson Tide Commits Post Eye-Popping Numbers
The 2026 Alabama recruiting class is currently 23 members deep and is ranked as one of the top groups in the entire nation. Each week throughout this fall, several Crimson Tide commits have put together dominant performances for their high school teams, so let's take a look at some of this week's best.
4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (7-1) 84, North Platte (2-7) 0
The former Iowa State commit helped Millard South to its fifth 70+ point outing of the season this past week, tossing five touchdowns in the lopsided matchup. He threw just eleven passes, completing eight of them, for 111 yards, and was taken out of the game by halftime - a typical occurrence for the Crimson Tide commit this season.
So far, through eight games this fall, Thomalla has completed 112-of-146 passes (76.7 percent) for 1,901 yards and 36 touchdowns to just two interceptions. It's worth noting that the majority of his production has come before halftime, as the Patriots have won each of their games this season by at least 55 points.
He was one of many Alabama commits in town for the Crimson Tide's 37-20 win over Tennessee, joining the likes of Cederian Morgan, Ezavier Crowell, and another name on this week's list.
3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr. - The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)
St. James Performance Academy (7-0) 41, The First Academy (4-4) 40
Although his team fell in a close matchup to undefeated St. James Performance Academy, Williams was excellent throughout the game, finishing with seven receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The lengthy wideout had the ability to show off each of his impressive skills, utilizing his wide catch radius and impressive speed to haul in a variety of different passes. So far this season, through eight games, Williams, Jr. has caught 27 passes for 493 yards and five scores.
Williams was also in Tuscaloosa to see Alabama defeat Tennessee; his second visit this year after making the trip in June.
3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, Florida)
Tampa Bay (6-2) 47, Durant (4-5) 30
Another Crimson Tide commit that was was previously pledged elsewhere, Barnett, who flipped from Illinois in June, helped his team to its sixth win of the season this week, dominating Durant High School on the ground while doing so.
The 5-foot-11, 205 lb. back compiled 93 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year on just seven carries. Barnett has appeared in six games so far this season for Tampa Bay Tech and he has 53 rush attempts for 350 yards and two touchdowns.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)