Florida hosts first official visitors since June, Bryce Young on a pitch count, Auburn in full basketball mode, Gamecocks riding high of beating Power 5 team, former Tiger signs with NBA's Pelicans, Fisher addresses no-call, and more

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans will have to wait a little while longer regarding an injury update on quarterback Bryce Young and his...

Even though Tua Tagovailoa returned practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, he's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Yet he isn't the only...

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will...

Auburn basketball held their annual Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon in front of NBA scouts for 28 different teams. Here are the measurables for each player, as well as...

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting to heat up in the NBA preseason. The former Auburn Tiger impressed in his third game of action, scoring...

Auburn currently has a small shot at making a bowl game. At least, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Tigers have a...

The Florida Gators men’s basketball program took to the hardwood for their 11th practice session of the fall preseason period on Tuesday. As the season quickly approaches, the intense...

Florida hasn't hosted any official visits since the summer, with 33 recruits making the trip to Gainesville across the month of June. The results of UF's offseason recruiting visits were...

The Florida Gators own a positive 33-point differential six games into head coach Billy Napier's tenure as head coach. Remove UF's 52-17 thrashing...

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time since 2018. A series that typically sees a game return to the city of Athens every other year was forced...

It's officially the halfway point of the college football season and for Georgia, many younger players have gotten...

Georgia is set to play their fourth conference game of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday in their home stadium Sanford Stadium and tickets are selling fast and at a wide variety of prices According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available...

Former LSU standout Javonte Smart has inked a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Baton Rouge native, who took the city by storm while...

The future is bright for this LSU football program and Brian Kelly has reiterated that on numerous occasions. The Tigers have relied on their youngsters to take...

Despite LSU’s passing game being rather inconsistent through the first half of the season, this receiving corps has the chance to...

There were plenty who said Hal Mumme was ruining football when he brought the Air Raid offense alive at a small school called Iowa Wesleyan in small-town Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Instead, he revolutionized...

Mississippi State football has just one loss on the season, currently ranked as the No. 16 team in the nation heading into Saturday's matchup against the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs have proved...

No. 16 Mississippi State will head north to face No. 22 Kentucky in a crucial matchup on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs are on a two-game conference win streak, with double-digit victories coming against Texas A&M and Arkansas...

The Missouri Tigers this season have been an interesting case study of what an inconsistent offense looks like. In one game...

The Missouri Tigers recruiting momentum continued on Monday when they landed a commitment from talented Merriville (IN) defensive back, Phillip Roche. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Roche made his announcement via...

Despite some bumps and bruises, Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has become known as one of the more dynamic and exciting quarterbacks in the SEC this season. But in an impressive display of...

When this season started, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway was a backup on the depth chart. Of course, defensive tackle depth is...

The general public overlooked South Carolina before this past weekend. The Gamecocks didn't have a Power-5 win and struggled to...

South Carolina enters their off week having played six games, making it through the first half of their season with a 4-2 record. While the program is probably...

The Texas A&M Aggies had one final shot at pulling off the unthinkable Saturday in Tuscaloosa: securing back-to-back...

The Texas A&M Aggies came up one play short of pulling off their second straight upset of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, a win that could have drastically altered the course of their season. Despite the loss...

The Texas A&M Aggies are not hanging their heads like many might expect after a...

HOGS FEED:

TEAM, FANS NEED TO SEE SATURDAY AS START OF NEW SEASON

BYU TO BREAK OUT THE GOOD STUFF FOR ARKANSAS GAME

HUDSON CLARK BECOMING MR. DEPENDABLE WITH MOVE TO SAFETY

HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN ANALYZING JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THESE DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: IS THERE A CULTURE PROBLEM AT TEXAS A&M?

MIKE LEACH DOESN'T REALLY LIKE DINK-AND-DUNK REFERENCE

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUND-UP: EVEN LANE KIFFIN'S DOG IS GETTING AN NIL DEAL

RECAP FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON THROUGH COMEDIC SKITS OF SEC SHORTS

SEC ROUNDUP: IS BILL O'BRIEN NEXT TO BE RELEASED FROM NICK SABAN'S COACHING REHAB CLINIC?

