Recruiting Rundown: Eagles Baseball Active in Early Signing Period
Boston College baseball struggled in 2024 after an appearance in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional just a year prior. The Eagles finished 22-31 and missed a chance at the postseason.
Head coach Todd Interdonato enters his third season as head coach this year, and has put together a strong recruiting class ahead of it.
Boston College signed eight recruits in the early signing period, which kicked off on November 13th and wrapped up this week on the 20th.
2025 Baseball Signings
1. LHP Sean Budis, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Kenilworth, New Jersey
2. RHP Luke D'Ancona, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Swarthmore, Pennsylvania
3. INF Logan Dawson, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Audubon, New Jersey
4. LHP Zach Fronio, 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. - Annandale, New Jersey
5. INF Luke Gallo, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Shrewsbury, Mass.
6. RHP Chase Hartsell, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Bridgewater, Mass.
7. OF/INF Gabe Malaret, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Boston, Mass.
8. C Easton Masse, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Manchester, Connecticut
In Eagles football news, Boston College is expected to host three recruits for visits this weekend as the Eagles take on North Carolina with a chance at bowl eligibility on the line.
2026 linebacker Daniel Zabora from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey announced on social media that he will be in attendance this weekend. This will be Zabora's second visit this year as he was also in Chestnut Hill this spring in March.
2027 talent, and teammate to Zabora at Red Bank High School, TJ Walsh, is also expected to be in attendance for Boston College's showdown with the Tar Heels. Though unranked currently, Walsh is a tight end and outside linebacker and has shown a lot of versatility as an athlete early in his high school career.
Fellow 2027 prospect Sequel Patterson, an athlete from Fort Mill, South Carolina, also announced via social media that he will be in town for a visit to see the Eagles take on North Carolina. He is rated by 247Sports as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Committed 04/15/2024)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Committed 03/12/2024)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Committed 06/03/2024)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 06/23/2024)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/19/2024)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Committed 10/28/2024)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 04/15/2024)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Committed 06/15/2024)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Committed 11/12/2024)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Committed 11/08/2024)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Committed 03/11/2024)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Committed 06/29/2024)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Committed 06/13/2024)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 05/03/2024)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Committed 11/02/2024)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Committed 06/011/2024)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Committed 06/11/2024)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 07/12/2024)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 08/23/2024)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Committed 11/07/2024)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Committed 06/24/2024)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/09/2024)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Committed 11/07/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Committed 08/01/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/15/2024)
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)