Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Provides Clemson With Another Unique Opportunity

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Monday to discuss the Tigers upcoming matchup with Louisville and how the Tigers will defend the dynamic Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham.

For the second consecutive week, Brent Venables defense will be tasked with containing a dynamic quarterback.

In last weekend's 30-20 win over Florida State, the Tigers had plenty of success holding Seminoles Jordan Travis in check, sacking the quarterback six times and holding him to -4 yards rushing.

With a road trip to Louisville looming this week, Venables knows that, like last week with Travis, his defense can not let Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham beat them with his legs.

"Very dynamic, a little better thrower than a Jordan Travis, more consistent," Venables said. "He's just very explosive, very tough to contain."

Not only do the Tigers have to be wary of Cunningham's ability to pick up chunks of yards on the ground, but the Clemson defensive coordinator is also well aware of the quarterback's ability to take the top off of a defense.

"They do a great job moving him around," Venables said. "He does a great job in their zone-read game and on their boot game and can launch it. We played up there a couple of years ago. He hits a hole shot, cover two, shows you his ability to throw the football. Got a really good system around them."

Cunningham comes into the game averaging just under 70 rushing yards per game and averages more than five yards per carry. However, they are from a one-dimensional team. Venables noted that the Cardinals have plenty of playmakers at the skill positions and that their aggressive philosophy on the offensive side of the ball will provide the Clemson defense with quite the challenge.

"They've got a great understanding of what they do," Venables said. "Play with a lot of confidence and a very aggressive approach. Both their backs, their tight ends, they got big, long receivers. They've done a good job, you know, with that offense and he's a great fit for it."

