Gators QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Child Pornography Charges; UF Releases Statement

UPDATE: Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was charged on Wednesday with five counts of possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony, according to the Alachua County Clerk of Court website.

UF released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. "Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30.

Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He did not take the field during his true freshman but emerged as the backup to starting signal-caller Anthony Richardson during the 2022 season, in which he appeared in four games and completed 10-of-14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Kitna notably entered at a crucial point in the first half against FSU when Richardson was sidelined for a few plays due to injury.

The backup kept the drive alive in Richardson’s absence — albeit not recording a pass — as he was on the field for two third-down conversions and reeled off a six-yard rush of his own to push the ball into the red zone. That set up a go-ahead touchdown pass upon Richardson’s return to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

The Burleson (Texas) High School product was expected to at least compete for a starting spot this offseason as a result, if Richardson elects to depart from the program for the NFL Draft, alongside redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III, true freshman Max Brown, incoming freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada and a potential transfer portal addition.

This story will be updated as further details emerge.

