Quinyon Mitchell's Reaction To His Selection By The Philadelphia Eagles
On Thursday evening, Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell was the only player from a Group of Five school to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Rocket was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd overall pick.
Mitchell is the first defensive back selection by Philadelphia in the first round since 2002 when the Eagles took Lito Sheppard out of Florida.
"My mindset, my intent, my attitude - I'm everything they're looking for," Mitchell told ESPN when asked what set him apart for the Eagles to break that pattern.
After being selected, Mitchell was able to celebrate with Eagles fans in attendance at the Draft in Detroit, who welcomed him with the traditional chant of "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!"
The Eagles later posted a video to Instagram of GM Howie Roseman giving Mitchell the call that let him know he would be selected. Mitchell's response: "I'm f****** ready."
The Williston Florida product was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection with the Rockets. He finished his college career with 123 tackles, one sack and six interceptions.