RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star QB Commits To San Diego State

Joe Londergan

Sep 5, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; A new San Diego State Aztecs helmet featuring the Aztec calendar / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback JP Mialovksi of the class of 2025 announced his commitment to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday.

A product of Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, Mialovski is listed as a 6'2", 200-pound, three-star prospect by 247Sports. He chose the Aztecs over offers from Colorado State, BYU, Cal, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Ole Miss, among others.

Last season, Mialovski completed 182 of 305 passes for 2,764 yards and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions. Mialovski is San Diego State's first commit of the 2025 class. He'll have his first chance to sign his National Letter of Intent on December 4, 2024.

After mutually parting ways with longtime head coach Brady Hoke earlier this offseason, former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis has taken over the position. He'll look to help the Aztecs improve after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023.

