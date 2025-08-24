19 Group of Five Players On Senior Bowl Radar As 2025 Season Kicks Off
As the 2025 college football season begins, the Panini Senior Bowl has identified 300 players from across college football that their staff of scouts has deemed ones to watch for the annual postseason all-star game.
19 of those prospects come from FBS schools outside of the Power Five or Notre Dame. A total of only 24 players come from any institution outside of the Power Five.
"Due to the uncertainty surrounding underclassmen eligibility, the Senior Bowl remains cautious in their inclusion—only featuring those whom our scouting department believes are highly likely to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft following a successful regular season," the game's organizers said in a statement.
The 2026 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, January 31 2026 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Mason Rudolph - Boise State - Offensive Lineman
Kage Casey - Boise State - Offensive Lineman
Al-Jay Henderson - Buffalo - Running Back
Jay'Den Brown - Connecticut - Running Back
Skyler Bell - Connecticut - Wide Receiver
Ryan Mosesso - UMass - Offensive Lineman
Chris Adams - Memphis - Offensive Lineman
Eli Heidenreich - Navy - Running Back
Roy Williams - Northern Illinois - Defensive Lineman
Jason Henderson - Old Dominion - Linebacker
Trey White - San Diego State - Defensive Lineman
Chris Johnson - San Diego State - Defensive Back
Walker Eget - San Jose State - Quarterback
Kentrel Bullock - South Alabama - Running Back
Avery Smith - Toledo - Defensive Back
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Toledo - Defensive Back
Mo Westmoreland - Tulane - Defensive Line
Maverick McIvor - Western Kentucky - Quarterback
John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming - Tight End