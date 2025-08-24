G5 Football Daily

19 Group of Five Players On Senior Bowl Radar As 2025 Season Kicks Off

Joe Londergan

Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
As the 2025 college football season begins, the Panini Senior Bowl has identified 300 players from across college football that their staff of scouts has deemed ones to watch for the annual postseason all-star game.

19 of those prospects come from FBS schools outside of the Power Five or Notre Dame. A total of only 24 players come from any institution outside of the Power Five.

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding underclassmen eligibility, the Senior Bowl remains cautious in their inclusion—only featuring those whom our scouting department believes are highly likely to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft following a successful regular season," the game's organizers said in a statement.

The 2026 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, January 31 2026 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Mason Rudolph - Boise State - Offensive Lineman

Kage Casey - Boise State - Offensive Lineman

Al-Jay Henderson - Buffalo - Running Back

Jay'Den Brown - Connecticut - Running Back

Skyler Bell - Connecticut - Wide Receiver

Ryan Mosesso - UMass - Offensive Lineman

Chris Adams - Memphis - Offensive Lineman

Eli Heidenreich - Navy - Running Back

Roy Williams - Northern Illinois - Defensive Lineman

Jason Henderson - Old Dominion - Linebacker

Trey White - San Diego State - Defensive Lineman

Chris Johnson - San Diego State - Defensive Back

Walker Eget - San Jose State - Quarterback

Kentrel Bullock - South Alabama - Running Back

Avery Smith - Toledo - Defensive Back

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Toledo - Defensive Back

Mo Westmoreland - Tulane - Defensive Line

Maverick McIvor - Western Kentucky - Quarterback

John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming - Tight End

